South Asia defeated Sub-Saharan Africa by eight wickets at the SSC Cricket Ground to become the first Test Twenty champions, with crucial performances from both their girls' and boys' squads in a thrilling final.

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 29 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma’s mentored South Asia etched their names in history on Sunday, defeating AB de Villiers’ Sub-Saharan Africa by eight wickets in the final at the SSC Cricket Ground to become the inaugural Test Twenty champions. South Asia finished with an aggregate score of 224, edging past Sub-Saharan Africa’s 223 in a thrilling conclusion to the tournament’s maiden edition. In a final that showcased the defining spirit of Test Twenty, South Asia’s girls first secured a narrow three-run advantage before the boys produced a commanding bowling performance and completed the chase in emphatic fashion. The girls’ contribution proved crucial, with their effort setting up the boys to chase a target of 85, which they achieved in just 7.2 overs. The victory also brought an end to a closely contested rivalry between the two sides, who had played out the first-ever draw in Test Twenty earlier in the tournament.

Batting first, Sub-Saharan Africa’s girls posted 136/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with Kanchan leading the scoring with a well-compiled 54 off 40 deliveries, including five boundaries. Peyton Hulme provided late impetus with an unbeaten 27 off 18 balls, while Payal Jakhar contributed 19. Aditi Angad Lande spearheaded South Asia’s bowling effort, claiming 2/22 from three overs. Siya Chugh picked up a wicket for 15 runs, while Suhani Bharatkumar Kahandal also chipped in with 1/20, including a maiden over. In reply, South Asia’s girls finished on 139/3, securing a vital three-run lead. Suhani anchored the innings with an unbeaten 60 off 44 balls, striking six fours and a six. She found valuable support from Siya Chugh, who scored 29 off 34 deliveries, as South Asia edged ahead in the first half of the final. Swarnim Gaur was Sub-Saharan Africa’s most successful bowler, returning figures of 2/16 in her four overs, while Kanchan claimed the other wicket, finishing with 1/25.

With a narrow lead established, South Asia’s boys took control of the final with a disciplined bowling display, dismissing Sub-Saharan Africa for 87 in 14.2 overs. Joseph Hopkins offered resistance with an attacking 31 off just 18 balls, including four fours and two sixes, but found little support from the rest of the batting line-up, with Ekam Saini’s 15 being the next-highest contribution. Virat Kohli’s nephew Ayush Dhingra, who is son of Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, led the South Asian attack with an impressive 3/15 from four overs. Aditya Bhatt was equally influential, conceding just 10 runs in his four overs, including 14 dot balls, while picking up two wickets. Harshit Tiwari and Tanush Apte also claimed two wickets apiece to ensure Sub-Saharan Africa were restricted to 87.

Needing just 85 runs to seal the championship, South Asia suffered an early setback when Harshit was dismissed off the first ball of the chase. However, Sai Gopal Rathod quickly took charge, producing a match-winning unbeaten 54 off just 24 deliveries, studded with seven fours and four sixes. Rathod, who had earlier announced himself with an unbeaten 109 against Europe during the tournament, continued his outstanding run of form in the final. He stitched together a 70-run partnership for the second wicket with Shourya Shailesh Jadhav, who contributed 13, before Tanush Apte’s quickfire 10 off four balls helped South Asia cross the finish line in just 7.2 overs. Rathod’s explosive innings ensured there would be no late drama, as South Asia celebrated a historic eight-wicket victory and the first-ever Test Twenty title. Notably, Ayush Dhingra was named Player of the Match alongside Suhani Bharatkumar Kahandal, for their respective decisive roles in South Asia's triumph. The final was a fitting demonstration of the philosophy underpinning Test Twenty, where the performances of girls and boys combine to determine a team’s overall result. South Asia’s girls established the crucial advantage, while the boys capitalised on that platform to complete the championship-winning performance, underlining the importance of contributions from both halves of the squad. The inaugural edition, held at Colombo’s SSC Cricket Ground from 14 to 29 November, brought together 160 cricketers aged between 13 and 21, representing four continental teams. Each side was guided by an iconic figure from the game: Rajkumar Sharma for South Asia, AB de Villiers for Sub-Saharan Africa, Matthew Hayden for Australasia and Sir Clive Lloyd for Europe. Adding to the occasion, legendary former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd presented the trophy to the inaugural champions. One of cricket’s most celebrated leaders, Lloyd captained the West Indies to their first two Cricket World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979, making his presence at the presentation ceremony a fitting moment as a new chapter in the sport’s evolution was celebrated.

Brief scores:

* Sub-Saharan Africa (Girls): 136/4 in 20 overs (Kanchan 54, Peyton Hulme 27 not out; Aditi Angad Lande 2/22)

* South Asia (Girls): 139/3 in 20 overs (Suhani Bharatkumar Kahandal 60 not out, Siya Chugh 29; Swarnim Gaur 2/16)

* Sub-Saharan Africa (Boys): 87 all out in 14.2 overs (Joseph Hopkins 31, Ekam Saini 15; Ayush Dhingra 3/15, Aditya Bhatt 2/10)

* South Asia (Boys): 85/2 in 7.2 overs (Sai Gopal Rathod 54 not out, Shourya Shailesh Jadhav 13; Gagana Akarshana 1/15, Likhit 1/12)

Result: South Asia beat Sub-Saharan Africa by eight wickets to become the inaugural Test Twenty champions. (ANI)