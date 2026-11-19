Sonalben Patel has created history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the ITTF World Para Table Tennis Championship, securing a bronze in the women's singles class 3 category, a feat lauded by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Sonalben Patel Makes History With First ITTF World Medal For India

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India's para table-tennis star Sonalben Patel of capturing India's first-ever medal at the ITTF World Para Table Tennis Championship. Sonalben secured a bronze medal in women's singles class 3 at the ITTF World Para Table Tennis Championship on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the tournament. Posting on X, Mandaviya wrote, "A historic achievement for Indian Para Table Tennis! Congratulations to Sonalben Patel on winning Bronze at the ITTF World Para Table Tennis Championships 2026. Becoming the first Indian to win a medal at this prestigious championship, Sonalben has taken Indian Para Table Tennis to a new milestone on the world stage." https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2123320786106945577

She endured a 1-3 defeat to (9-11, 11-6, 7-11, 5-11) Italy’s Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Carlotta Ragazzini in her semifinal clash. Having represented India at the Paralympics, Sonalben is also a one-time Commonwealth Games medalist with a bronze medal at Singles C3–5 event in 2022 Birmingham. She has also won two medals at the Para Asian Games, a silver at the 2018 edition in Jakarta in Doubles WD3-5 and recently a bronze medal at the Singles C3 competition in the Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya this year. At the Aichi-Nagoya, she bagged a bronze after losing her semi-final against South Korea's Yoon Jiyu in straight games, 7-11, 5-11, 6-11. (ANI)