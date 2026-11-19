New Zealand reached 227/5 at stumps on day one against India, led by Henry Nicholls' century. Despite early wickets from Jasprit Bumrah, India faced intense criticism from experts regarding the exclusion of pacer Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Dominate Day One as India Faces Backlash Over Siraj Drop

Wellington [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): India fumbled an early New Zealand top-order collapse as century from Henry Nicholls and an unbeaten 94* from Glenn Phillips took Kiwis past the 200-run mark at the end of day one of the fIrst Test on Thursday. Throughout the day, the absence of star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI was met with immense criticism despite a magnificent start from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

At the end of day one, NZ was 227/5, with Nicholls (113 in 221 balls, with 14 fours*) and Phillips (94* in 182 balls, with 13 fours) having done a commendable job driving Kiwis out the troubled waters. India had opted to field first, with openers skipper Tom Latham (0) and Devon Conway (4) undone by Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj (1/57 in 18 overs). Nicholls tried to rebuild with Rachin Ravindra (15 in 50 balls, with two fours), but a magnificent spell from Bumrah and Akash Deep (1/33 in 15 overs) removed Rachin (15), Daryl Mitchell (1) and Tom Blundell (4), reducing Kiwis to 70/5. Some leaky bowling from Prasidh Krishna (0/58) helped Nicholls and Phillips get some runs under their belt and find their feet on the Bay Oval pitch.

Nicholls reached his 12th Test ton in 188 balls, with 12 fours, while Phillips was accumulating runs at the other end, once again being the thorn in India's eye after a blockbuster 341-run T20I series which included a century and three fifties. Phillips is on the verge of scoring his second Test ton and is also just 31 runs away from reaching the 5,000 international runs mark. Kiwis ended the day on a high with a commendable 173-run stand for the sixth wicket, with Bumrah (3/52 in 17 overs) being the star for India.

Siraj's omission from the playing XI, given his proficiency in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions, was heavily criticised by experts and former cricketers. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, under who Siraj made his debut in Tests, posted on X that "where was Siraj?" despite him being high on experience, aggression and his "ability to make things happen with the ball". "Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!," posted Shastri on X. Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something! — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 19, 2026

During the broadcast, former Indian cricketer and now commentator, Sunil Gavaskar, had also questioned Siraj's omission, emphasising that the hearty pacer had "never let India down" and his rhythm was good. "I think the signs were there when he was drafted into the 50-over side and only played the last game. And actually when he played the last game, I thought that they were prepping him for the match over here. But not to see his name in the playing eleven is a surprise. It is a surprise because I do not think he has let India down, never let India down. And there is nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling, his rhythm is good, we have seen him, you know, in between whatever cricket he has played, he has been fine. So why he has not been picked is something that I do not know," said 'Sunny G' on the broadcast.

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin, also from Hyderabad like Siraj, also lashed out at the management for not having Siraj, pointing out how in the absence of Bumrah, he had shown his "commitment, ability and fighting spirit" and "deserved better consideration". "Disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj missing from the India squad. His performances, especially when Team India needed him in Bumrah’s absence, have shown his commitment, ability and fighting spirit. He has consistently stepped up and delivered for the country. While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration. I hope this decision is explained to him with the clarity and respect he deserves," he said on X. Disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj missing from the India squad. His performances, especially when Team India needed him in Bumrah’s absence, have shown his commitment, ability and fighting spirit. He has consistently stepped up and delivered for the country. While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration. I hope this decision is explained to him with the clarity and respect he deserves. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) November 19, 2026

In his last seven Tests across Asian conditions after his iconic performance in last year's England Test at The Oval, where he bowled India to a memorable and once unimaginable six-run win, Siraj took 21 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 21.28 with a four-fer. His performance during the Sri Lanka tour left a lot to be desired though, as he took just four wickets across two matches, with a wicket each across all four innings. Despite a lean patch in Sri Lanka, there is no denying Siraj's greatness in SENA conditions. In 23 Tests, he has taken 91 of his 144 Test scalps in SENA conditions at an average of 31.04, with four of his five five-wicket hauls coming in SENA, including one each in Australia and South Africa and two in England.

Following the day's play, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spoke on Siraj's omission. “The team management and captain are responsible for selecting the playing XI based on what they believe is the best combination. I think everyone felt this was the strongest possible XI, and that's the team they went with. I don't see anything wrong with that decision. The management picked the best eleven they thought could take the field, and that's all there is to it," Kotak told the reporters. Highlighting the all-rounder's effectiveness against left-handed batters, he also justified spinner Washington Sundar's selection over Ravindra Jadeja. With four of New Zealand's top-order batters being left-handed, Sundar's off-spin was considered a key factor in India's team combination. "We preferred Washy as their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said. (ANI)