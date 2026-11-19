Yuvraj Singh, Om Prakash Chouhan, and Raunil Kukar are tied for the lead at 11-under 205 after the third round of the 26th Masters Golf in Digboi. The trio leads the field heading into the final round of the prestigious Indian golf event.

Masters Golf: Yuvraj, Chouhan, and Kukar Share Lead in Digboi

Kapurthala’s Yuvraj Singh, Mhow’s Om Prakash Chouhan and Bengaluru’s Raunil Kukar shared the 54-hole lead at 11-under 205 after the third round of the 26th Masters Golf, a Rs 1 crore event being played at Digboi Golf Links in Digboi, Assam.

Overnight joint leader Chouhan (67-68-70), 40, carded a two-under 70 featuring six birdies, a double-bogey on the par-3 10th and two bogeys to retain his share of the lead, according to a press release from PGTI. Kukar (70-65-70), 28, the other overnight joint leader, also returned a two-under 70 comprising five birdies and three bogeys to remain at the top. Yuvraj (68-70-67), 25, who began the day tied fourth and three shots off the lead, fired a five-under 67 featuring seven birdies and two bogeys to join the overnight leaders.