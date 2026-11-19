Shubman Gill noted after the toss that "we've seen there's a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings," and Tom Latham would have chosen to bowl first too. That kind of pitch demands hitting the seam, extracting bounce and holding a line well beyond a couple of spells.

On Sony Sports, Scott Styris backed the Kamboj pick with a simple assessment: "He is quicker than you think. He is skiddy and hits the bat hard. He is accurate and gets a little bit of seam movement." Prasidh Krishna, kept in after 3/52 in Colombo, offers height. Both traits fit these conditions far better than a seamer still searching for his rhythm.