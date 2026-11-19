3 Calls That Explain Why India Left Siraj Out Of The Opening Test Against NZ
India's pace selection for the New Zealand opener raised eyebrows. Here are three practical reasons the team management went a different way with the new ball.
His Red-Ball Numbers Have Slid Since The Sri Lanka Trip
Rewind to August 2026 in Sri Lanka, where Siraj managed four wickets across four innings. His pace sat in the 125-130 kph bracket rather than the early 140s he is known for. Colombo brought returns of 1/33 and 1/26 - economical, yes, but he couldn't break through as Sri Lanka's tail batted out the last day for a draw. Chepauk then produced a Duleep Trophy final to forget: 0/140 off 25 overs in East Zone's first innings, finishing with match figures of 1/187. Siraj's own words after that game were telling. "I'm purely a rhythm bowler," he admitted. "If I'm not in sync, I can't explode through the crease."
Akash Deep And Kamboj Give The Tail Some Fight
Stack four seamers alongside Washington Sundar at No. 6 and Dhruv Jurel plus four bowlers follow behind. That means the lower order has to contribute, and Akash Deep and Kamboj can both hold a bat. Kamboj made the case himself in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal, smashing 60 off 52 balls at No. 9 against West Zone with five fours and five sixes, hauling North Zone from 161/7 to 251. Compare that with Siraj's 3 off 29 balls in Colombo and a single run in the Duleep final, and the trade-off becomes obvious.
The Surface Rewards Seam And Bounce
Shubman Gill noted after the toss that "we've seen there's a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings," and Tom Latham would have chosen to bowl first too. That kind of pitch demands hitting the seam, extracting bounce and holding a line well beyond a couple of spells.
On Sony Sports, Scott Styris backed the Kamboj pick with a simple assessment: "He is quicker than you think. He is skiddy and hits the bat hard. He is accurate and gets a little bit of seam movement." Prasidh Krishna, kept in after 3/52 in Colombo, offers height. Both traits fit these conditions far better than a seamer still searching for his rhythm.
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