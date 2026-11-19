South Africa defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first Test, taking a 1-0 series lead. Simon Harmer took six wickets and Kagiso Rabada three, dismantling the visitors' second innings to set up a comfortable win for the Proteas.

South Africa produced a commanding performance to defeat Bangladesh by nine wickets on the fifth day of the first Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the series after wrapping up the contest shortly before lunch on Thursday. Off-spinner Simon Harmer and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led the hosts' bowling attack, dismantling Bangladesh's second innings for 168 to set up a comfortable victory at the Wanderers. South Africa needed just 12 runs in their second innings, reaching the target in 1.3 overs to seal the match, according to Cricinfo.

Resuming the final day at 100 for five, Bangladesh were already facing an uphill task, with their overall lead still modest. Harmer delivered another outstanding performance, claiming six wickets for 51 runs to complete his second consecutive six-wicket haul in the fourth innings of a Test match. Rabada provided crucial support, finishing with three wickets for 48 runs in the second innings. His match tally of eight wickets proved instrumental in South Africa's emphatic victory.

Bangladesh's hopes rested largely on Litton Das, who had scored a fighting 120 in the first innings. The wicketkeeper-batter showed some resistance on the final morning, finding the boundary regularly against Rabada and Marco Jansen. However, Rabada eventually broke through, trapping Litton after the batter inside-edged an inswinging delivery onto his stumps. With Litton dismissed for 39, Bangladesh's resistance quickly faded. Harmer removed Mushfiqur Rahim, who was caught at short leg after attempting to attack the spinner. Mehidy Hasan Miraz followed soon after, stumped by Ryan Rickelton while attempting to step down the track. Harmer continued his demolition job by dismissing Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain in quick succession to complete his six-wicket haul. South Africa's bowlers ensured Bangladesh could add only 68 runs to their overnight score.

Earlier, South Africa had established complete control with a formidable first-innings total of 557. Ryan Rickelton contributed a century with 102, while Ackermann led the batting effort with a superb 157. Bangladesh had managed 400 in reply, powered by Towhid Hridoy's 137 and Litton's 120. The comprehensive victory strengthened South Africa's position in the World Test Championship standings, taking them to the top of the table. Harmer's exceptional bowling and Rabada's pace once again underlined South Africa's dominance in the longest format. The second Test of the series will be played in Centurion starting November 23. The visitors will be looking to draw the series, whereas the Ptoteas side will be eyeing a series sweep.