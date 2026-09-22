Smriti Mandhana has emerged as one of Indian cricket’s biggest stars, earning through international cricket, WPL contracts, endorsements and reported investments. Here’s a closer look at her estimated wealth and assets.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has built a substantial financial portfolio through international cricket, the Women's Premier League (WPL), brand endorsements and other reported investments. However, there is no official public disclosure of her complete personal wealth, so net-worth figures reported in the media should be treated as estimates.

Smriti Mandhana’s Estimated Net Worth

Recent reports give significantly different estimates. Business Standard, citing her management agency Baseline Ventures, reported her net worth at around Rs 80–90 crore in February 2026. Other media reports have continued to quote older estimates of around Rs 32–34 crore.

The difference is important: these figures are media/industry estimates, not an officially declared net worth.

Cricket Salary and Match Fees

Mandhana has a Grade A BCCI central contract, which carries an annual retainer of ₹50 lakh. In addition, her reported match fees are:

Test: ₹15 lakh per match

ODI: ₹6 lakh per match

T20I: ₹3 lakh per match

Her WPL earnings are another major source of income. She was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹3.40 crore in the inaugural WPL auction. For the 2026 season, the official WPL retention list records her retention deduction at ₹3.50 crore.

Brand Endorsements

Mandhana's commercial profile has grown considerably. Business Standard reported that she was associated with around 14–15 brands, including State Bank of India, Hyundai, OnePlus, PNB MetLife and Gulf Oil. Her management agency told the publication that her endorsement fee was around ₹2–2.5 crore, depending on the deal.

Other brands reported in connection with Mandhana include Red Bull, Mastercard, Hero MotoCorp, Garnier, Nike, Havells and Herbalife, although individual contracts and their current status can change.

Smriti Mandhana’s Properties and Assets

Mandhana has spoken publicly about buying a house for her parents at the age of 18, after growing up in a rented home.

Media reports have also stated that she has properties in Mumbai and Delhi, although the exact current market value and ownership details of these properties have not been publicly established through official records. Reports have also linked her to SM18, a sports café in Sangli.

Cars

Mandhana has reportedly owned or used vehicles including a Range Rover Evoque, while reports have also mentioned that she bought a Maruti Suzuki Swift for her father and a Hyundai Creta for her brother. These details come from media reports rather than an official asset disclosure.

The Bigger Picture

Mandhana's wealth is not generated from cricket salary alone. Her financial profile combines BCCI earnings, international match fees, WPL salary, endorsement contracts and reported property/business interests. Following India's 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup victory and her continued WPL success, industry sources reported a significant rise in her commercial value.

Important: Because Mandhana has not publicly released a complete statement of her assets, investments, debts and income, any exact “net worth” figure should be presented as an estimate, rather than a confirmed number.