Smriti Mandhana broke a massive T20 world record and a national record with her explosive batting against Bangladesh in the Asian Games semifinal. Shafali Verma also smashed an unbeaten century in the same match, helping India put up a huge total of 195 runs.

Nagoya: Smriti Mandhana went all guns blazing against Bangladesh in the Asian Games women's cricket semifinal. She grabbed one world record and one national record with her aggressive batting. Smriti scored a quick 37 runs before losing her wicket. But she had already become the highest run-scorer in women's T20 International cricket by then.

Smriti Mandhana breaks world record for most runs in T20 cricket

Smriti faced just 19 balls to score her 37 runs. Her total T20I run count has now jumped to 4,788 runs. She broke the previous record held by New Zealand player Suzie Bates, who had 4,758 runs. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur sits at the third spot on this list with 4,287 runs. Smriti Mandhana also became the first Indian women's cricketer to hit 100 sixes in T20 cricket during this match. She hit 4 boundaries and 2 massive sixes in her innings to give India a solid start.

Shafali Verma smashes maiden T20 century

On the other end, opener Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 100 runs off just 49 balls. She brought up her maiden T20 century and helped India post a massive total. Shafali hit 3 boundaries and 9 huge sixes during her explosive knock. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with a solid 40 runs. India finally posted a huge score of 195 for the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs.