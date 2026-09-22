Waqar Younis criticised Babar Azam’s captaincy after Pakistan’s 0-3 Test loss to England, saying leadership pressure hurts his batting and risks wasting a generational talent. Babar has returned to domestic cricket amid a century drought.

Former Pakistan pace bowling legend Waqar Younis gave his honest yet candid assessment of Babar Azam’s recurring leadership struggles following the team’s recent 0-3 Test series whitewash at the hands of England earlier this September.

Babar’s captaincy has come under heavy scrutiny after Pakistan fell victim to a comprehensive 0- 3 series defeat, managing to cross the 200-run mark only once in six innings, and a turbulent tour marred by dressing room upheaval, sweeping selection changes, including seven players sent back, by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Additionally, Babar Azam had a moderate Test series in England, scoring 97 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 24.25 in four innings. He was ruled out of the opening Test at Headingley due to a hand injury sustained during a warm-up match at Beckenham, and Salman Ali Agha stepped in as stand-in skipper for the match.

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Waqar on Babar’s Captaincy Struggles

Waqar Younis, who previously served as head coach and bowling coach of the Pakistan team, has worked closely with Babar Azam, especially when he was at the peak of his career. Babar’s captaincy has often been questioned due to his struggles to rally support for his teammates and make decisive calls under fire.

Speaking at a charity event in Manchester, Waqar was of the opinion that Babar possesses a technically sound and elegant batting style, yet his tendency to shoulder too much of the responsibility ultimately harms his performance when wearing the captain's armband.

“I have seen him as a player. Technically, a very sound player. Very complete and elegant player. As a player, I don't personally see anything wrong with him,” Waqar said.

“But I think with the captaincy pressure, he takes a little too much on himself. Whenever he takes this responsibility or is given a responsibility, I don't think he performs that well,” he added.

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Waqar Younis’ comment came at a time when Babar Azam is facing mounting pressure over his prolonged century drought in the format, having gone nearly four years without reaching the three-figure mark in Test cricket since his last century in December 2022.

‘Pakistan Losing Him as a Player’

Further speaking on Babar Azam’s current predicament, Waqar Younis admitted the fact that the country risks squandering a generation-defining talent if the board continues to burden him with leadership responsibilities he is clearly unequipped to handle.

“So I think we are losing a player if we are going to give him this responsibility because he struggles to handle that,” the 54-year-old said.

“You have to be strong as a person, and you have to be really out there and back your players. If you cannot back your players, it's unfair to the players and the job,” he added.

Since his last Test century, Babar Azam has aggregated 1126 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 30.43 in 20 matches.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has returned to domestic red-ball cricket after nearly seven years, joining Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as a guest player in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-I.

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