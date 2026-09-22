Although it did not end with a trophy, India’s run to the 2017 Women’s World Cup final remains one of the most significant achievements in the history of the women’s game in the country. The team reached the title match at Lord’s and pushed England in a final decided by only nine runs. The campaign captured nationwide attention and introduced many Indian fans to a generation of women cricketers who inspired future players. More importantly, it proved India could compete with the best teams on the biggest stage.