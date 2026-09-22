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Asian Games Glory Revives Memories Of Indian Women Cricket Team’s 5 Landmark Victories Ever Achieved
The latest Asian Games triumph has again spotlighted Indian women’s cricket. Looking beyond the celebrations, these five results helped shape the team’s rise and remain among its most important milestones.
Asian Games Gold Against Sri Lanka (2023)
One of the most defining victories in the team’s history came at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final to secure the country’s first-ever women’s cricket gold medal at the event. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues played key roles with the bat, while Titas Sadhu’s brilliant spell helped restrict Sri Lanka in the chase. The victory was historic because it marked India’s maiden appearance in women’s cricket at the Asian Games and immediately ended with a gold medal.
Winning The Women’s Asia Cup In 2022
India’s triumph in the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup reinforced its position as the dominant side in the competition. The tournament win added another continental title to an already impressive record and showcased the squad’s consistency in high-pressure matches. Asia Cup victories have often served as stepping stones for Indian women’s cricket, and the 2022 success remains one of the team’s most important achievements because it came during a period of transition and continued the side’s winning tradition in the region.
Reaching The 2017 Women’s World Cup Final
Although it did not end with a trophy, India’s run to the 2017 Women’s World Cup final remains one of the most significant achievements in the history of the women’s game in the country. The team reached the title match at Lord’s and pushed England in a final decided by only nine runs. The campaign captured nationwide attention and introduced many Indian fans to a generation of women cricketers who inspired future players. More importantly, it proved India could compete with the best teams on the biggest stage.
Commonwealth Games Silver In 2022
The Birmingham Commonwealth Games represented another major breakthrough. India reached the final and secured a silver medal, the team’s best result at the event. While the gold remained out of reach, the campaign highlighted the side’s ability to perform in a multi-sport international competition. The achievement also helped increase visibility for women’s cricket and demonstrated that India could regularly challenge for honours beyond traditional ICC tournaments.
The Maiden Women’s World Cup Title In 2025
No achievement currently stands higher than India’s first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title. The victory ended a long wait for global silverware and elevated the team into cricket’s elite category. After previous runner-up finishes, lifting the World Cup finally completed a journey that had been building for years. The triumph remains the benchmark for Indian women’s cricket and is often viewed as the ultimate reward for decades of progress.
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