India secured a narrow 2-run victory over Japan in a low-scoring five-over T20I. After being restricted to just 32/4, India's bowlers held their nerve, with Axar Patel successfully defending eight runs in the thrilling final over.

India edged past Japan by two runs in a thrilling five-over one-off T20I on Tuesday, with Axar Patel defending eight runs in the final over after Japan restricted the reigning world champions to 32/4.

Spirited Japan Fall Short in Thrilling Chase

Chasing 33, the hosts made a poor start as a sharp throw from Ishan Kishan ran out opener Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake for just one run off the fifth ball of the opening over. In the very next over of Washington Sundar, the off-spinner, dismissed Ibrahim Takahashi for four runs, as Japan lost their second wicket at the score of seven.

Japan steadied their innings as Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Benjamin Ito-Davis combined to score 10 runs off Ravi Bishnoi, taking the hosts to 18/2 after three overs.

Japan needed 15 runs from the remaining 12 balls. In the fourth over, the Japanese batters scored seven runs off Washington Sundar, but the off-spinner struck on the final ball by dismissing Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming for 12. Japan reached 25/3 after four overs and needed eight runs from the final over.

All-rounder Axar Patel produced a sensational final over, defending eight runs as a spirited Japan side finished on 30/3 in five overs, falling short by just two runs.

For India, Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Japan Spinners Stun Indian Batting Line-up

Earlier, Japanese spinners delivered a stunning surprise to a fire-packed Indian batting line-up, restricting the reigning world T20I champions to 32/4 in five overs.

In the explosive Indian line-up, only skipper Shreyas Iyer (16 in 12 balls, with a four) managed to reach double digits, with Abhishek Sharma registering a golden duck. Team India struggled to connect their shots against Japan spinners. Spinners also got a lot of aid from the energy shown by fielders.

Charlie Hara-Hinze (2/17) was the pick of the bowlers for Japan, while Ibrahim Takahashi (1/13) also managed a wicket.

Opening the batting, Sanju Samson struggled to make an impact against the slow left-arm orthodox spin of Charlie Hara-Hinze, scoring just one boundary in five balls. Japan got a massive breakthrough on the final ball, with Charlie removing Abhishek for a golden duck as he got a top edge while sweeping. India was 7/1 after the first over.

This was Abhishek's seventh golden duck in T20Is this year and 10th overall in T20s, both most by a batter in a calendar year.

Ibrahim Takahashi got the big wicket of Sanju (nine in seven balls, with a four), with Benjamin Ito-Davis taking the catch. Japan had India down 9/2 in 1.2 overs.

At the end of two overs, India was at 12/2, with Ishan Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer unbeaten at one run each.

India's struggles on a sluggish Sano surface continued as Ishan was removed for just three runs, with Ito-Davis taking a fine catch. India was 14/3 in 2.4 overs, struggling against spin. At the end of three overs, India was 14/3. 12 runs by the Indian top three is the lowest aggregate by India's top three in 16 T20Is against associate nations.

India's struggles against spin continued as, after four overs, they were 22/4, with none of the batters having touched the double digits. Iyer broke the boundary shackles, getting a four on the third ball of the final over. This was the first boundary since the fourth ball of the innings. Charlie got the second wicket of the match, removing Iyer for 12 off 16. India was 32/4 in 4.5 overs.

India ended their innings at 32/4, with Shivam Dube (0*) and Tilak (1*) unbeaten. (ANI)