Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

With the concerns over Rachin Ravindra’s injury after the nasty blow on his head in the ODI tri-series, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead provided a fresh update on his condition ahead of Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand’s all-rounder Rachin Ravindra’s injury concern looms ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 as the New Zealand head coach Gary Stead provided an important update on his fitness ahead of the ODI tri-series final against Pakistan on Friday, February 14.

Rachin Ravindra suffered an injury on his forehead while attempting a catch of Khushdil Shah in the deep wicket at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore last week, February 8. Khushdil tried to hit a six off Michael Bracewell’s delivery in the 38th over of Pakistan’s batting and Ravindra sprinted to take a catch. However, the 25-year-old misjudged the trajectory of the ball and hit him in the face, leaving him bleeding on the ground.

After being treated by New Zealand’s physios on the ground, Rachin Ravindra was escorted off the field by security officials. Thereafter, he underwent a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he successfully passed. He was ruled out of the remainder of the ODI tri-series and was under medical observation. With just a week away for the Champions Trophy to begin, there are still concerns over his availability for the marquee event, which is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9.

Rachin Ravindra to be fit in time for Champions Trophy 2025?

Speaking to BlackCaps social media ahead of the Tri-Series Final against Pakistan, Stead mentioned that Rachin has had headaches for a few days after that blow but he is progressing well. He added that the all-rounder returned to training and batted for the first time since his injury. Gary Stead further stated that Rachin Ravindra needs to pass a few Tests before declaring him for the Champions Trophy.

“Rachin obviously got that nasty blow in Lahore to the forehead. The pleasing thing is he's progressing well. So, we are following HIA protocols at the moment. He's had a headache for a few days, but that's subsiding, which is really good news.” New Zealand head coach said.

“He hit a few balls tonight for the first time, which is good. But there's still a few more steps for him to go through before he will be considered fit for play," he added.

Before being injured, Rachin Ravindra scored 25 off 19 balls in New Zealand’s 330-run total, which was successfully defended by the bowlers by bundling out 252 in 47.5 overs to register 78-run in the ODI tri-series opener.

Rachin Ravindra part of New Zealand’s Final squad

Despite uncertainty over the participation for the Champions Trophy 2025, Rachin Ravindra is still part of the New Zealand’s Final squad, which was submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) before 12 January.

However, it is unsure whether Rachin Ravindra would be available for the group stage of the tournament. New Zealand will begin its campaign against Pakistan in the tournament opener in the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand suffered a big blow ahead of the Champions Trophy as pacer Ben Sears was ruled out of the tournament after he felt pain in his left hamstring during the team’s first training session in Karachi on Wednesday. Jacob Dufy has been added to the squad as his replacement.

