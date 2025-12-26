Virat Kohli smashed 58 off 33 balls against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his sixth consecutive 50+ score across formats.

Virat Kohli continued his remarkable run of form with yet another fifty, his sixth consecutive score of 50 or more across formats, during Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Gujarat in Bengaluru on December 26, 2025.

Batting at a strike rate of 175.75, Kohli smashed 58 runs off just 33 balls, striking 12 fours and a six. His fluent innings came as Delhi reached 68/1 in 11 overs after Gujarat opted to field in the Elite Group D fixture at the Centre of Excellence. Kohli’s partner Arpit Rana was more circumspect, scoring 7 off 26 balls.

This latest knock adds to Kohli’s recent sequence: a fifty against Australia in the third ODI, back‑to‑back hundreds against South Africa in the first and second ODIs, another fifty in the third ODI against the Proteas, followed by a century against Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and now this fifty against Gujarat.

The streak underlines Kohli’s consistency across formats and conditions. His domestic record now reads 123 runs in four matches at an average of 41, while his overall List A career stands at 16,188 runs in 344 matches at an average of 57.81, with a highest score of 183.

For Gujarat, Arzan Nagwaswalla bowled five overs for 34 runs, while Chintan Gaja claimed the lone wicket, conceding 24 runs in his five‑over spell. Despite their efforts, Kohli’s dominance ensured Delhi maintained control early in the innings.

