GT skipper Shubman Gill enters a crucial IPL season with an eye on the trophy and a T20I return. He finished last season as the 4th highest run-getter and boasts a strong away record, scoring 446 runs in 7 away innings at an 89.20 average.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper and Indian opener Shubman Gill will be entering perhaps his most important Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with one eye on the trophy and the other on a return to T20I set-up for Team India. Gill, who finished as the fourth-highest run-getter in the last season with 650 runs in 15 innings with six fifties at a strike rate of over 155, will be taking to the field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at New Chandigarh with a fresh energy, same priorities and a strong recent away record behind him in the last season.

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Gill's Performance Last Season

Impressive Away Record

In the previous season at away venues, Gill scored 446 runs in seven innings at an average of 89.20, having scored five of his six fifties at away venues. His away strike rate was over 148.

Home Ground Performance

The elegant right-hander was not at his best at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last season, where Gill holds a lot of memories and a fantastic record across formats. In seven matches at the venue, he could score just 204 runs in eight innings at an average of 25.50, with one half-century to his name. His strike rate was over 175, but he could not translate his ultra-aggressive intent into big runs.

Career Statistics

In 60 matches for GT, Gill has smashed 2,449 runs in 60 innings at an average of 46.21 and a strike rate of 149.79, with four centuries, 16 fifties and a best score of 129.

In his overall career, Gill has scored 3,866 runs in 115 innings at an average of 39.45, with a strike rate of 138.72, including four centuries and 26 fifties.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad. (ANI)