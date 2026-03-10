BCCI announced a Rs 131 crore reward for Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 win. India beat New Zealand by 96 runs, becoming the first team to defend the title. Fifties from Samson, Abhishek, and Ishan, and Bumrah's 4/15 were key.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crores for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 India retained the T20 World Cup and became the only team to repeat the history.

Fiery half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, a three-wicket haul by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah's masterclass spell of 4/15 were the highlights as Team India successfully defended a massive 256 runs, beating New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first-ever team to defend the title and also lift it at home.

BCCI Congratulates Team India

BCCI in a statement, said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026."

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the statement added.

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India vs New Zealand

India's Record-Breaking Innings

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision.

Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over.

After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

New Zealand's Run Chase

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) reduced the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes).

Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)