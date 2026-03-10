Indian batter Rinku Singh penned a heart-wrenching letter on Instagram for his late father, Khanchand Singh, who died during the T20 World Cup. Rinku shared his sorrow, wishing his father was there to see him lift the coveted trophy.

Indian batter Rinku Singh penned down an emotional letter remembering his late father following his T20 World Cup win. The left-handed batter's father passed away amid his son's T20 World Cup campaign. Taking to Instagram, Rinku wrote an emotional note of remembrance for his father, wishing that he was there to witness him lift the T20 World Cup title. "Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi... par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi. Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai.... toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote. Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa... bohot zyada. (I have not gone so many days without talking to you. I do not know how life would go on without you, but I would need you at every step. You taught me that there is nothing above duty and I was trying to fulfill your dream on the field. Now that has been done, I wish you were there with me. Your presence will be missed in every small or little happiness. I will miss you a lot papa)," posted Rinku.

Father's Passing During Tournament

Rinku's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida and was cremated in Aligarh with a large number of people paying their tributes. Khanchand breathed his last at a hospital in Greater Noida on Friday morning after battling fourth-stage cancer. Grief-stricken Rinku gave a shoulder to the mortal remains of his father as the funeral procession made its way to the crematorium.

Balancing Grief and National Duty

Rinku had earlier rushed back home from the T20 World Cup squad to be with his family after his father's condition worsened after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa. The batter then returned to Chennai to join the Indian squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Thursday, which India won. It was during in aftermath of this clash that news of his father's demise emerged.

Rinku's World Cup Performance

The middle-order batter had a mixed bag World Cup with the bat, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11*. In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of 44*. (ANI)