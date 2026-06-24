HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the International Pro Boxing Championship in Shimla, held in memory of ex-CM Virbhadra Singh. He said such events motivate sportspersons and foster discipline, also flagging off the Olympic Run.

Pro Boxing Championship Honours Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the concluding ceremony of the International Pro Boxing Championship at historic The Ridge here late on Tuesday evening, said that this event was organised in memory of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh. He said that Virbhadra Singh was a towering figure of the Congress Party, and his contribution was immense in the development of Himachal Pradesh, according to a release.

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Paying tribute to former Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said that this event would motivate the budding sportsperson to excel in the field of sports. He said that sports foster discipline, build self-confidence and promote a healthy spirit of competition among the participants. He further said that these international events provide a unique opportunity for athletes to witness international events, thereby enhancing their skills and exposure.

International boxers from Sri Lanka, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Thailand participated in this event. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, former Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh, MLAs Harish Janartha and Hardeep Bawa, Vice Chairman, HIMUDA Yashwant Chhajta, Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

State Government Committed to Promoting Sports

Earlier on Tuesday, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister flagged off the Olympic Run from his official residence, Oak Over, on the occasion of International Olympic Day, which culminated at the Indira Gandhi State Sports Complex, Shimla via CTO. Around 200 athletes participated in the event, which was organised in both men's and women's categories.

Extending his greetings on International Olympic Day, the Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed to promoting sports across the State. He remarked, "Sports are also a form of education. Just as students excel in academics, athletes should strive to bring laurels to the State through their achievements in sports." He said that the State Government was making concerted efforts to host 'Khelo India' events in Himachal Pradesh.

Sports Infrastructure and Youth Development

He added that robust sports infrastructure has already been developed in Bilaspur, Kangra, Una and Hamirpur districts for the benefit of the youth. "A Centre of Excellence for sports is also being established at Nadaun in Hamirpur district at a cost of Rs 150 crore, which is expected to be completed by October this year," he added.

The Chief Minister said that sports inculcate the spirit of discipline and teamwork among the youth, which are essential for success in life.He also appealed to them to actively support the State Government's anti-drug campaign and contribute towards building a drug-free and healthy society. (ANI)