South Africa announced squads for the India white-ball tour. Temba Bavuma will lead the ODI side and Aiden Markram the T20I team. Kagiso Rabada is ruled out with a rib injury, while Anrich Nortje returns to the T20I squad.

The South African Men's selection panel on Friday announced squads for the upcoming white-ball tour against India. One-Day International (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the three-match ODI series from 30 November to 06 December, with matches in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam, while Aiden Markram returns to captain the T20 International (T20I) side in the five-match T20I series to be played across India from 09 to 19 December.

Player Updates: Rabada Injured, Nortje Returns

Speedster Kagiso Rabada misses out on the white ball squad due to a rib bone stress injury, as per the Cricket South Africa website. North West batter Rubin Hermann, who made his ODI debut against Pakistan earlier this month, has been included in the 50-over squad. Meanwhile, Hollywoodbets Dolphins fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been named in the squad for the T20I series. The 32-year-old last represented the Proteas in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados in June 2024.

Coach's Perspective on Tour and Squad Depth

South Africa Head Coach Shukri Conrad said, "We're really looking forward to this white-ball tour for so many reasons. The T20I series in particular is an important opportunity for us to finalise our squad ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, which will also be played in India. Getting clarity on combinations and roles now is crucial as we build towards that tournament."

"Of course, we'll miss KG [Kagiso Rabada] on this tour, but as we saw in the first Test win over India, this group has depth, and that is one of our primary goals as a squad; to develop a unit filled with players who can step up at any time. Every time someone is unavailable, it opens the door for another player to stand up. We want to see more players stand up as we have been seeing so often over the past couple of years. It's also really good to welcome Anrich back into the T20I side after he missed the previous tours through injury. We know exactly what he brings so we're really looking forward to working with him," he added.

"In the 50-over format, these matches will give us a clear picture of where we are as a group and what we need to keep building on as we shape the squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup," he concluded.

South Africa Squads for India Tour

Proteas ODI squad against India: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

Proteas T20I squad against India: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.