Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has officially confirmed his relationship with Sophie Shine, putting an end to weeks of growing speculation. Taking to social media on Thursday, Dhawan posted a photo of the two together with the caption "My ❤️", publicly acknowledging his new romantic chapter.

The couple had been spotted together on multiple occasions recently, sparking buzz across social media and cricket circles. With this latest post, fans now have their answer — the former Team India opener has indeed moved on after his divorce from Aesha Mukerji in 2023.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine hails from Ireland and currently works as a product consultant. She boasts an impressive academic background, holding a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. A former student of Castleroy College, Shine now serves as the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi, where she has carved out a strong presence in the corporate world.

Her international background and professional achievements have only heightened public interest since her association with Dhawan came to light.

Public appearance and subtle hints:

Before making the relationship Instagram-official, Dhawan had already dropped a few subtle hints. During a recent media interaction, when asked about his rumored girlfriend, the 38-year-old smiled and said, "I won't take any names, but the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend." As cameras turned toward Sophie, the speculation all but turned into confirmation.

Their appearance together at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where Dhawan was appointed brand ambassador, further fueled curiosity. Fans couldn't help but notice their chemistry as the duo made a quiet but impactful statement together during the event.

A fresh start after divorce:

This new relationship marks a fresh chapter in Dhawan's personal life. In 2023, the cricketer officially ended his marriage with Aesha Mukerji, citing mental distress and irreconcilable differences as reasons behind the separation. The former couple had been married for nearly a decade.

Since then, Dhawan has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to his personal affairs, focusing instead on his brand endorsements and off-field appearances. His decision to go public with Sophie Shine indicates a turning point — not just in his relationship status, but possibly in his broader outlook on life and relationships.

Fans react:

Following Dhawan's social media post, fans flooded the comments section with congratulations and heart emojis, welcoming the new couple into the public eye. Many expressed happiness seeing the cricketer embracing happiness after a turbulent few years.