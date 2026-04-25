Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh dropped KL Rahul after three missed catches in the previous game. Ricky Ponting’s reaction and PBKS’s unbeaten streak add drama as Delhi chase a crucial win in IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh endured another difficult outing in the field during the IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals on April 25. The PBKS all-rounder dropped a crucial catch of KL Rahul, continuing a streak of missed opportunities that has drawn attention across the tournament.

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Shashank had already missed three catches in Punjab’s previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, offering lifelines to Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mukul Choudhary. His struggles resurfaced at the Wankhede Stadium when he failed to hold on to a chance off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling in the third over. Rahul, batting on 11, pulled a short ball towards deep square leg, where Shashank attempted a reverse cup but could not complete the catch.

The disappointment was visible on Arshdeep Singh’s face, while PBKS owner Preity Zinta and head coach Ricky Ponting looked frustrated on the sidelines.

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Ponting’s Response

Unlike the previous match, where Ponting consoled Shashank with a hug after his errors, the coach’s reaction this time was markedly different. Shashank was taken off the field following the drop, and cameras captured Ponting speaking to him in the dugout.

Later, Ponting addressed the issue on air. “Fielding hasn’t been up to our standards. We know we need to improve, especially on a good batting wicket. Hopefully, we can turn it around quickly,” he said.

KL Rahul Capitalises

KL Rahul made the most of the reprieve, racing to 43 off just 19 balls. His aggressive batting put Delhi in a strong position early in the innings. At the time of reporting, Delhi Capitals were 78/1 in 6.5 overs, with Rahul and Nitish Rana at the crease.

The dropped catch added further pressure on Punjab, who remain unbeaten in the tournament but now face a stern challenge from Delhi.

Despite Shashank’s struggles, Punjab Kings under captain Shreyas Iyer have been the standout team of IPL 2026. They are the only side yet to lose a match, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. Delhi, meanwhile, are desperate to hand PBKS their first defeat and strengthen their own playoff chances.

The incident highlights the fine margins in high-stakes matches. While Punjab’s batting and bowling have been consistent, lapses in the field could prove costly as the season progresses.