Devdutt Padikkal’s blistering form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025‑26 has fans demanding his ODI call‑up.

Devdutt Padikkal’s dominance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025‑26 continued with another century, his fourth in five matches. The Karnataka opener struck 108 off 120 balls against Tripura in Ahmedabad on January 3, guiding his side to 332/7.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has amassed 514 runs at an average of 102.80 and a strike rate of 102.18. His scores include 147 against Jharkhand, 124 versus Kerala, 113 against Puducherry, and now 108 against Tripura.

Fans have been captivated by his consistency, with many urging selectors to include him in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series. One supporter highlighted his record: “Hundred in first match, second match, fourth match, fifth match. Padikkal is ruling Indian domestic cricket.”

Padikkal’s List A numbers underline his impact. Before the Tripura clash, he had scored 2,477 runs in 37 matches at an average of 82.56, with 12 centuries and 12 fifties. His debut came in 2019 against Jharkhand, and since then he has built a reputation as one of the most reliable run‑scorers in domestic cricket.

In the 2024‑25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he played three matches and scored 196 runs, including a century and a fifty. The previous season saw him collect 465 runs from five games at an average of 155.00, with two centuries and three fifties.

Over the last three years, Padikkal has consistently delivered in the 50‑over format, cementing his place among the most prolific batters in Indian domestic cricket. His current form has sparked widespread fan reactions, with calls growing louder for his elevation to the national team.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…