India won the ODI series easily at home, but the T20 series has become a tough battle. The Indian team must now wait for the final match to win the series against West Indies.

West Indies tour of India, 2026: West Indies lost the ODI series on this India tour, but they are now very close to winning the T20 series. Indian bowlers are struggling badly in this series. The batters are trying their best every time. But batters cannot win you the game every single day. Wednesday showed exactly that. The Indian team lost the fourth T20 match by 24 runs. Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first. The Caribbean team batted first and scored a massive 247 runs for the loss of three wickets. The Indian team chased the target but got all out for 223 runs in 19.4 overs. This defeat levels the series at 2-2 for India. The team that wins the fifth and final match will now take the series trophy home.

Shai Hope shows his batting power again

West Indies captain Shai Hope is having a fantastic run in this series. He opened the batting on Wednesday and smashed an unbeaten 102 runs off just 50 balls. The Caribbean captain hit nine sixes and four boundaries in his brilliant knock. Sherfane Rutherford also batted really well. He stayed unbeaten on 49 runs off 26 balls. Indian opener Sanju Samson scored a quick 56 runs off 23 balls. He hit six boundaries and four sixes. The other opener Abhishek Sharma managed 29 runs off 24 balls. Tilak Varma scored 43 runs off 25 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy added 41 runs off 20 balls. But these efforts could not bring a victory for India.

Keemo Paul takes 5 wickets

Keemo Paul delivered the best performance among the West Indies bowlers. He gave away 41 runs and picked up five crucial wickets. Gudakesh Motie took two wickets while giving away just 13 runs.

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