Dinesh Karthik is all praise for Abhishek Sharma after his explosive batting against the West Indies. The young opener broke Suryakumar Yadav's world record by completing 2000 runs in just 1024 balls. Karthik pointed out that Yuvraj Singh's mentorship has given Abhishek's batting a completely new edge.

Former Team India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik says Abhishek Sharma is adding a fresh dimension to his batting. Karthik praised the explosive knock Abhishek played against the West Indies. The veteran cricketer feels Abhishek stands out from the rest because he understands match situations and builds his innings smartly, along with hitting big shots.

Abhishek has the power to take down any bowling attack and shine in big games. Karthik noted that maintaining consistency while scoring at a rapid pace is his biggest strength. The young batter smashed 69 runs off just 30 balls at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. He hit 6 boundaries and 5 sixes during this knock. He also completed his half-century in a mere 18 balls.

Abhishek Sharma completes 2000 runs in record time

Abhishek claimed a massive world record with this innings. He became the fastest player to reach 2,000 runs in international T20 cricket, based on balls faced. He achieved this milestone in exactly 1,024 balls. He wiped out the previous record held by Suryakumar Yadav. Abhishek also built a solid 108-run opening partnership with Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 runs off 18 balls. Team India set a massive target of 223 runs and defeated the West Indies by 14 runs. India now leads the five-match series 2-1.

Yuvraj Singh's mentorship brings maturity

Karthik highlighted Abhishek's maturity while facing Windies spinner Roston Chase. The young batter played the first two balls carefully to read the pitch before launching his attack. Karthik believes former Team India star Yuvraj Singh, who mentors Abhishek, has played a huge role in this growth.