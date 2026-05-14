South Asian Network Ltd will launch the Dunes T20 League in Saudi Arabia in Oct 2026, in partnership with Unique Sports Group and Prolithic Talent Agency. Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh will serve as the League Ambassador for the new six-team league.

South Asian Network Limited today announced a strategic partnership with Unique Sports Group and Prolithic Talent Agency, the sports management and investment company mentored by cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, to launch the Dunes T20 League in Saudi Arabia in October 2026.

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The partnership follows SAN Ltd being awarded the rights by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in October 2025 to establish and operate the Kingdom's first professional T20 cricket competition, according to a press release. The six-team league will run from the second week of October 2026 and represents a significant step in the development of cricket in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Vision for Cricket Growth in the Region

The Dunes T20 League aims to accelerate the growth of the sport across the region, provide opportunities for emerging and established local players, and deliver a world-class sporting and entertainment product to global audiences, with legends of the game expected to be involved.

The partnership combines SAN Ltd's commercial and operational expertise with Unique Sports Group's international sports and talent management experience and Prolithic Talent Agency's work in athlete representation, brand development and sports investment.

Yuvraj Singh's Role as Ambassador

With Yuvraj Singh joining as League Ambassador, the Dunes T20 League will benefit from his experience at the highest level of international cricket and his global fan following. Sharing his excitement about coming on board and the opportunity to shape cricket's future in the region, Yuvraj Singh, League Ambassador, Dunes T20 League, expressed, "Really looking forward to joining the Dunes T20 League as League Ambassador at such an exciting time for cricket in Saudi Arabia. This league has the vision and ambition to grow the game in a new market, create opportunities for local emerging players, and bring fans a truly authentic cricket experience. What makes it even more exciting is the opportunity to see legends of the international game come together alongside rising talent to inspire the next generation. I'm looking forward to helping build something special that can leave a lasting impact on cricket in the region."

A Historic Chapter for Saudi Sports

Reflecting on the significance of the partnership and the league's vision for cricket in the Kingdom, a spokesperson from South Asian Network Limited (SAN Ltd) said, "This partnership marks a defining moment for the growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia. Together with Unique Sports Group and Prolithic, and with the support of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, we aim to build an exciting T20 league that attracts global talent and delivers lasting sporting and commercial value."

As preparations gather pace ahead of the October 2026 launch, the Dunes T20 League is set to mark a historic chapter in Saudi Arabia's sporting journey, bringing together global cricketing icons, emerging regional talent, and world-class infrastructure to establish the Kingdom as an exciting new destination on the international cricket map. With Yuvraj Singh's involvement adding star power and credibility, and a robust partnership ecosystem in place, the league is poised to inspire fans, develop home-grown players, and contribute meaningfully to the long-term growth of cricket across the region. (ANI)