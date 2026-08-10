Sarfaraz Khan has joined the Indian Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka, replacing the injured Sai Sudharsan. He makes his comeback after a strong domestic season across all formats and a recent stint in the Mumbai T20 League.

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan joined the Team India camp ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle starting from August 15 onwards.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka will start from August 15 onwards. India's number three Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the series due to an injury, with Sarfaraz taking his place as a replacement. Sarfaraz posted a selfie wearing Indian colours on his Instagram, revealing a lean look after months of hard work on his fitness.

Sarfaraz's International Career

Sarfaraz last played for India against New Zealand in November 2024, the series which saw India suffer their first series loss at home in 12 years, with the defeat being their first one by whitewash. He also made his Test debut earlier that year against England at home. He was named in the squad for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series tour to Australia from 2024-25, but did not get a match. In six Tests and 11 innings for India, he has made 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with a century and three fifties, with a best score of 150.

Return on Back of Strong Domestic Form

Sarfaraz has made a comeback after a solid domestic season for India, with 429 runs in seven Ranji Trophy matches and nine innings at an average of 53.62, with a century and fifty each and a best score of 227.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in the T20 format, Sarfaraz made 329 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.80 and a strike rate of 203.09, with a century and three fifties.

During the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Mumbai stalwart made 303 runs in six matches and five innings at an average of 75.75 and a strike rate of 190.56, with a century and two fifties.

His fine performances won him a contract with CSK for Rs 75 lakh, and he had a decent outing with 161 runs in seven innings at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of almost 170, with a fifty to his name. He is coming into the Sri Lanka series with a stint in the Mumbai T20 League for Aakash Tigers MWS, scoring 161 runs in five innings at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 214.67, with a half-century to his name.

India in World Test Championship

Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.

India's Updated Squad for Sri Lanka Series

India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan. (ANI)