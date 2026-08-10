Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu emotionally shared her journey to the Commonwealth Games 2026 gold with PM Modi, explaining her tears were from overcoming injuries, family issues, and the pain of a near miss at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medalist and Olympic medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu expressed her happiness after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, where she shared her journey to the medal at Glasgow with the PM, which concluded with tears of happiness in her eyes as the tricolour rose with a gold medal in her hands. PM Modi hosted India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners at his residence on Sunday.

At Glasgow, Chanu solidified her legacy as one of India's all-time great weightlifters with her third CWG gold at Glasgow in the 48 kg, after gold medals in 48 kg in the 2018 edition and 49 kg in the 2022 edition at Birmingham. Posting a video of her interaction with PM Modi on her X, Chanu wrote, "Some conversations stay with you, not just for the words exchanged, but for what they represent. Honoured to share a heartfelt exchange with Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and humbled by his appreciation of my journey, my love for the nation, and my role as an athlete." Some conversations stay with you, not just for the words exchanged, but for what they represent. 🇮🇳 Honoured to share a heartfelt exchange with Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and humbled by his appreciation of my journey, my love for the nation, and my role as an athlete. pic.twitter.com/UXl8HyvIp6 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 10, 2026

Chanu on Her Emotional Victory

During the video, PM Modi asked her the reason behind her tears as she won the gold medal at Glasgow. To this, Chanu replied that she had been facing a lot of injuries, family issues and other challenges leading upto the medal, and the scar of missing the medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by one kg was still in her mind.

"I was very happy, and emotional on that day, and the joy was even greater. I cried because, in the Tokyo Olympics, I missed out on a medal by just 1kg. As an athlete, we have to face so much. Over these four years, I faced so many challenges, constant injuries, and family issues. It was very difficult for me to get through those four years. So, when I was standing on the podium, sir, and our flag was being hoisted, and our national anthem was playing, I could not help but cry. The tears just came out on their own," said Chanu.

An Undisputed Legend's Medal Cabinet

Along with an Olympic silver medal in 49 kg, three World Championship medals including a gold in the 2017 edition and an Asian Championship bronze, Mirabai's resume is that of an undisputed legend in the sport, and an Asian Games medal would complete her medal cabinet, with a medal won at each major multi-sport/weighlifting event.

India's Performance at Glasgow 2026

The 2026 Games were hosted under a compact format, leading to the removal of major Indian medal-earning events like shooting, wrestling, and badminton. India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

Looking Ahead: Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Games

India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games. The symbolic moment marked the return of the Commonwealth Games to India after the 2010 edition (in New Delhi) and to Gujarat for the very first time.

More importantly, it signalled the beginning of a new chapter for Indian sport as the nation prepares to welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth for the landmark 2030 edition. With the ceremonial handover to India complete for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aims to restore traditional disciplines while building world-class infrastructure to ensure a record-breaking medal haul. (ANI)