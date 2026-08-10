In a new docuseries, Jose Mourinho reveals he was set to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013. However, he chose a return to Chelsea, a decision he says he made 'with his heart' because he 'needed to feel loved'.

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho, currently in his second stint with Real Madrid, revealed that he was set to succeed legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 before changing his mind and going back to Chelsea, a club he managed from 2004-07.

Mourinho revealed that he was set to step in Ferguson's shoes after the legendary manager ended his 27-year-old tenure, trophy-filled stint with the Red Devils in 2013 during a three-episode series titled 'Mourinho', which tells the story of the legendary manager's career, which has spanned every top club honour he could have achieved with Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, among others. Mourinho said in the documentary, as quoted by ESPN, "I think the objective of this work that we are doing [shooting a docuseries] is to tell the truth. When I left Real Madrid, I signed with Manchester United to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex [Ferguson]."

Ferguson Confirms Offer and Last-Minute Change

Mourinho had just ended his first stint with Real Madrid, from 2010-13, which saw him win a La Liga and a Copa del Rey title, but towards the end, his relationship with the majority of the players was broken down, including the club captain Iker Casillas.

Ferguson, who announced that he would step down as Manchester United boss at the end of the 2012-13 season after multiple Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles, also said, "He [Mourinho] was offered a job, yes. I sat him down and explained the situation. And as far as I was concerned, he was accepting. And then within hours, it changed."

Mourinho then admitted that he was flattered by the offer, but decided to join Chelsea again as he "needed to feel that I'm loved" after an underwhelming run in Spain with Real Madrid.

"Evening he phoned me, and he was crying, and he says 'Oh, I cannot take it, I have given my word to Chelsea, and I'm not going to break my word,'" Ferguson said. "The reason he gave to me, I could understand. But I was disappointed," added the Manchester United legend.

'A Decision Made With the Heart'

Reflecting on his decision to rejoin Chelsea instead of then Premier League giants Manchester United, Mourinho said that he does not regret the decision as he "made it with his heart".

"For me to lose the chance to be the coach to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson was dramatic. But I don't regret it because it was a decision that I made with my heart. And I think it is Nietzsche that says that when you do something for love, you are never doing anything wrong. I think it is nature. I did it for love," he said. "I went back with the feeling of yes, I go home, but with a big responsibility because what I did before is history, and you do not want to destroy your legacy," added Mourinho.

Mourinho's Legacy at Chelsea and Manchester United

During his first stint with Chelsea from 2004-07, he ended their 50-year wait for a top-flight domestic league title and guided them to the Premier League in 2004 and then once again in the following year. In his second stint from 2013-15, he won it once again in the 2014-15 season. But he was fired by club owner Roman Abramovich after a poor start to the 2016-17 season.

Mourinho did become the manager of Manchester United in 2016, securing the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup with the club in his 2.5-year stint. (ANI)