Continuing its rapid rise and expanding footprint in grassroots cricket, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has announced a whopping prize pool of Rs 5.92 crore for Season 3, reinforcing the league's focus on supporting emerging talent and creating opportunities through the sport, according to a release.

Prize Pool and Player Rewards

India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 league, ISPL continues to revolutionise the grassroots cricket ecosystem by ensuring that players are not only discovered, but also consistently rewarded for their performances throughout the season. The Season 3 champions will receive Rs 2 crore, while the runners-up will take home Rs 1 crore. The league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be awarded a brand-new Porsche 911, making it one of the most valuable individual honours in Indian sport.

Players will be rewarded across the season, with Man of the Match awards of Rs 50,000 in each of the 44 matches, amounting to a total of Rs 22 lakh.

Fan engagement remains a key focus, with Fan of the Match awards worth Rs 20,000 per game, totalling Rs 8.8 lakh. Exceptional performances in the final will also be recognised, with awards of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Best Fielder.

Leadership and League's Vision

The ISPL Core Committee includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat, who continue to guide the league with a long-term vision centred on opportunity, inclusion and professional growth for grassroots cricketers.

Commenting on the announcement, Suraj Samat, Core Committee Member and League Commissioner , ISPL, said, "ISPL was built with a clear purpose, to give grassroots cricketers financial security, recognition and a platform to grow. Vijay Pawle's record Rs 32.50 lakh signing highlights the value being placed on grassroots talent through this league. A prize pool of approximately Rs 6 crore reflects our commitment to rewarding players not just for winning the title, but for consistent performances and match-winning impact throughout the season. This structure allows players to dream bigger, earn through their skills and see grassroots cricket as a viable professional pathway."

Record Auction and Financial Impact

Earlier this month, ISPL reached another milestone at the Season 3 player auction, where franchises spent close to Rs 10 crore. The auction also saw Vijay Pawle become the costliest buy in the history of the league, as he was acquired by defending champions Majhi Mumbai for Rs 32.50 lakh, highlighting the growing financial value placed on grassroots talent.

With earnings from auctions, match awards and season prizes, ISPL has emerged as one of the most financially impactful platforms in the Indian grassroots sports ecosystem.

Season 3 Schedule and Teams

ISPL Season 3 will be held from January 9 to February 6, 2026, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, and will feature eight teams: Majhi Mumbai, Chennai Singams, Tiigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Bengaluru Strikers, Srinagar Ke Veer, Ahmedabad Lions and Delhi Superheros.

With Season 3, ISPL continues to set new benchmarks in building a sustainable, inclusive and rewarding ecosystem for grassroots cricket talent. (ANI)