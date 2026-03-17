Sanju Samson reveals why he left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, stressing focus over emotions. Now with CSK, he looks forward to learning from MS Dhoni and delivering for Chennai fans.

India’s T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson has spoken candidly about his departure from Rajasthan Royals, confirming that the decision was based on a simple realisation — his time with the franchise had ended. Samson, now part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said he will not allow emotions to affect his performance when facing his former team.

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“This is the first time I will play against Rajasthan Royals, but I don’t let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we face them now, I will play my best cricket,” Samson explained.

The highly anticipated clash will take place in Guwahati, where CSK meet the Royals in their opening game of IPL 2026. Samson admitted the occasion would feel unusual but maintained that his focus remains on the game.

Balancing Emotion With Focus

Samson acknowledged that emotions may surface before and after the match, given his long association with players and staff at Rajasthan Royals. However, he emphasised that once on the field, the situation dictates the game and his priority is performance.

Now preparing for a new chapter in yellow, Samson expressed excitement about joining CSK. His move has generated significant buzz, particularly because of the opportunity to share a dressing room with MS Dhoni. The Kerala batter revealed he has already spoken to Dhoni and looks forward to learning from him.

“I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni bhai earlier and always had positive vibes. Spending close to two months with him will be a great opportunity to observe and learn,” Samson said.

He also recalled the support he received from Chennai fans during the T20 World Cup. “I was surprised by the support from the Chennai crowd. Maybe they see me as one of them. I don’t want to disappoint them and will give my best for CSK,” he added.