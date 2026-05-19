At an RCB summit, Virat Kohli shared his mindset for peak performance, revealing he thrives on responsibility. He stated that playing for a larger purpose, beyond personal goals, allows him to perform beyond his perceived abilities.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli reflected on leadership, pressure, and the mindset required to consistently perform at the highest level of elite sport at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Tuesday. In a candid conversation titled 'Mind Over Everything: Virat Kohli on Peak Performance', Kohli spoke openly about the pursuit of excellence that shaped his journey over nearly two decades in international cricket, as per a release from RCB.

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Mind Over Everything: The Pursuit of Excellence

Reflecting on what made him tick as a player and a master of chases, he said, "I'm wired in a way that I always want more responsibility and more load. That's where I seem to be at my absolute best." Kohli also spoke about finding purpose beyond personal performance and how leadership allowed him to push himself. "You have no time to think about yourself. That's such a beautiful place to be in. If I can play for a larger cause, a larger purpose, then I can perform beyond the abilities I think I have," he said.

On Gratitude and Enjoying Cricket Again

He also recalled his time working alongside Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathore at the Indian Cricket Team. Kohli reflected on a positive phase in his career, saying he is deeply grateful to those who supported him during a difficult period. "I had a great phase, and whenever I meet them, I thank them from the bottom of my heart because they took care of me in a way that made me feel like I wanted to play for them. They understood what I was feeling and genuinely took care of me mentally. That put me in a space where I could enjoy my cricket again," Kohli said.

Fitness as Refinement, Not Sacrifice

On his long-enduring commitment to his fitness, Kohli said he does not view his strict fitness routine as "sacrifice" but as "refinement," emphasising discipline and consistency as part of professional sport. He added that representing India comes with responsibility and should not be seen as extraordinary, but rather as a standard expectation, which helps build a stronger sporting culture. "I don't really call it sacrifice. People term it that way when you let go of things, but I see it as refinement. For me, it's about being honest with the opportunity. There are lakhs of people who want to be in this position, playing for India and playing at the highest level. So I don't think this is something that should be celebrated as extraordinary. This should be the norm. That's how the culture of a sport grows," he said.

Creating Impact Beyond the Field

Kohli also reflected on the impact athletes can have beyond performances and statistics, "For me now, impact is about creating belief. If people can look at your journey, your discipline or the way you respond under pressure and feel inspired in their own lives, then that's probably the most fulfilling thing," he said.

Summit Discussions on Indian Sport's Future

The summit also featured discussions on the commercial growth of the IPL and WPL, India's Olympic ambitions and enhancements to fan experience at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Speakers included Hari Ranjan Rao, IAS, Secretary, Department of Sports, Government of India, Seemant Kumar Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bangalore City, Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police - West, Bengaluru City Police, and Sandeep Agrawal, Head - Group Corporate Finance, Aditya Birla Group, RCB CEO Rajesh Menon, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, who shared insights on the evolving landscape of Indian sport, infrastructure, governance, building championship teams and long-term investment in sporting ecosystems. (ANI)