Virat Kohli lauded the 'extraordinary' fitness of Indian hockey players, stating cricketers are not even 15% as fit. The hockey community, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, welcomed the praise, highlighting the sport's demanding nature.

Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart, highlighted the extraordinary fitness standards of Indian hockey players, acknowledging the physical demands of the sport and calling attention to an often-underappreciated aspect of hockey. During the third edition of the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Tuesday, Kohli shared his thoughts on importance of fitness in sport and stated, "I know people sometimes look at fitness as something extraordinary, but for me it's simply what the job demands. It should be the norm, not something celebrated as special. Cricket is in such prime focus in our country that we often overlook other sports," according to a release.

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"If I'm being brutally honest, we are not even 15% of the fitness of an Indian hockey player. If the hockey players watch our training sessions, they'd probably laugh because their sport demands far more physically," he added.

Hockey Fraternity Reacts to Kohli's Praise

Virat Kohli's comments have resonated deeply within the Indian hockey fraternity, with players viewing the praise not just as a compliment but as recognition of the relentless work and discipline demanded by modern hockey.

Harmanpreet Singh Grateful for Recognition

Reacting to Kohli's comments, Indian Men's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh recalled a recent interaction with the cricket icon and said his words carried great significance for the sport. "We had a great conversation around fitness not too long ago at an event. He told me hockey is such a fast sport and was curious to know about our fitness benchmarks. We spoke about the yo-yo test and when I told him that even our goalkeepers score above 20, he was genuinely surprised. We had a wonderful discussion and shared experiences around training and fitness. I am grateful that someone like Virat Kohli brought attention to the fitness standards of hockey players because ours is one of the fastest and most physically demanding sports in the world. Recognition like this means a lot to the hockey community," Harmanpreet said.

Manpreet Singh on Modern Hockey's Demands

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh echoed similar sentiments and explained why elite fitness has become inseparable from success in modern hockey. "Hockey today is incredibly fast. The ball travels from one end to the other within seconds and players are constantly moving, pressing and transitioning. The game demands top-level fitness because our sport is built on speed, endurance and continuous running. Fitness not only helps physically but also keeps you mentally prepared to perform at your best. Virat Kohli is among the fittest athletes in the world and he transformed the fitness culture within Indian cricket. His discipline, commitment and lifestyle inspire millions. For someone like him to acknowledge our hard work and fitness standards means a lot and we are thankful that he chose to shine a light on it," said Manpreet.

Hardik Singh Calls Praise 'Motivating'

Also, star midfielder Hardik Singh said Kohli's statement validated the physical effort hockey players put in across demanding international schedules. "Virat Kohli has performed for India under immense pressure for years and has set standards for fitness that athletes across sports look up to. So when someone of his stature says this, it means a lot to the hockey community. It also sends a message that the fitness of hockey players should never be underestimated. We play back-to-back matches in tournaments like the Pro League and at the Olympics, where we can play seven matches in eleven days with a limited squad. That requires supreme fitness and recovery. Coming from an icon like Virat, these words are huge and very motivating for all of us," Hardik said.

Expert Validation from Paddy Upton

Interestingly, Kohli's remarks also reinforce praise Indian hockey players have received in the past from experts who have worked closely with the team. During the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, renowned South African mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton had spoken glowingly about the dedication and physical standards within the Indian Men's Hockey Team. Upton, who was part of the Indian men's hockey setup ahead of the Paris Olympics and famously worked with the Indian cricket team during their 2011 World Cup triumph under former India captain MS Dhoni, had said that the professionalism and commitment within the hockey squad stood among the best he had seen in elite sport. He even remarked that while Kohli's standards in world cricket were exceptional, the hockey setup consists of at least 18 or 20 Virat Kohlis when it comes to that level of physicality.

With praise now coming from both Kohli and Upton, the spotlight on the extraordinary fitness culture within Indian hockey continues to grow -- a reflection of the intensity, discipline and preparation required to compete at the highest level of the sport. (ANI)