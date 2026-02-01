Inspired by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chennai Super Champs beat Bengaluru Jawans 3-1 for their fourth consecutive World Pickleball League win. After an early loss, Chennai staged a strong comeback with key victories in mixed and men's doubles matches.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's vibe with over 60 kids from NGOs inspired the Chennai Super Champs to a 3-1 win over the Bengaluru Jawans at the Jio World Garden in their World Pickleball League (WPBL) fixture on Tuesday. This was Chennai's fourth straight win on the trot, positioning them as the finest side of the competition thus far, according to a release.

Jawans Take Early Lead

The tie began in favour of the Jawans, with Katerina Stewart securing a formidable 27-8 victory in women's singles against Rika Fujiwara.

Super Champs Stage a Comeback

However, the face-off tilted firmly towards the advantage of the Super Champs thereafter. In the presence of over 60 underprivileged kids whom they hosted for this electric encounter, Chennai staged a comeback that reiterated the stronghold that they have demonstrated in their WPBL 2026 journey thus far.

Mixed Doubles Sparks Resurgence

The resurgence was sparked by the mixed doubles triumph courtesy of Ly Hoang Nam and Carlota Trevino. The duo downed the pair of Mauro Garcia and Molly O'Donoghue fairly convincingly by 17-5, ensuring seamless dominance across both halves to level the scores by 1-1.

Nam's Thrilling Singles Win

Nam returned for the men's singles fixtures straightaway and engaged in a rather invigorating encounter with Dusty Boyer from the Jawans. Trailing by four points with less than two minutes to spare, Nam channelled his inner champion, the spirit that had propelled him to Wimbledon boys' doubles success with Sumit Nagal in 2015, and roared back with consecutive points to tie the match at 16-16.

Doubles Teams Seal the Victory

Chennai Super Champs did not look back from there onwards. Trevino, alongside Domenika Turkovic, ensured a smooth sailing of 15-6 over Brooke Revulta and Stewart, and the team carried on that form in the subsequent men's doubles match too. Do Minh Quan and Tanner Tomassi were collectively a force to reckon with as Boyer and Eunggwon Kim fell short by 14-8 against the former, bringing about an integral win against the defending champions for a side that's leaving no stone unturned in their quest towards the coveted championship this time around.

Upcoming Fixtures

Chennai Super Champs play their next game against the Hyderabad Superstars on February 4, whereas Bengaluru Jawans will take on the Rajasthan Titans on the same day.

Brief Scores

Chennai Super Champs 3 - 1 Bengaluru Jawans. (ANI)