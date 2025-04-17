Bukayo Saka clarifies his goal celebration against Real Madrid wasn’t a tribute to Thierry Henry, despite striking similarities that drew comparisons.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka played a pivotal role in the club’s stunning win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, helping the Gunners book a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The England international had a rollercoaster evening. Early in the match, he missed a penalty that could have given Arsenal a commanding lead, putting them four goals ahead on aggregate. However, he bounced back in style with a brilliant chipped goal over Thibaut Courtois, putting his side in front and redeeming his earlier miss.

Celebration Sparks Thierry Henry Comparisons

Saka's goal was followed by a now-viral celebration where he appeared to shush the crowd at the Bernabeu, a move that drew immediate comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The Frenchman had famously performed a similar gesture after scoring against Real Madrid in 2006.

But Saka has since cleared the air, insisting that the celebration wasn’t intended as an homage to Henry. Speaking to CBS after the match, Saka explained: “To be fair, not really you know [he wasn’t thinking of Henry when celebrating the goal].”

Henry, who was part of the CBS punditry panel, seemed slightly taken aback by the revelation, reacting with a hint of disappointment.

Saka added: “I just wanted to have my own moment, but of course Thierry has done the same, so it’s nice we can both share this picture.”

Arsenal Creating Their Own Legacy

The match and Saka’s standout performance further fuel Arsenal's narrative this season—one of breaking free from the shadows of the past and forging a new identity under manager Mikel Arteta.

Ahead of their clash with the Spanish giants, Arteta and several Arsenal players had spoken about the importance of creating their own history. The Gunners, long seen as being weighed down by their historic highs and legendary players, are now making strides to etch their own names into club folklore.

With the victory over Real Madrid and a Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on the horizon, this new generation—led by stars like Bukayo Saka—is making a statement on the biggest stage of all.