Image Credit : Getty

The Gunners arrived in the Spanish capital with a commanding 3-0 first-leg lead, but Madrid looked to strike early. Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net within minutes, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Soon after, Arsenal were awarded a penalty when Merino was tugged down by Asencio, offering Bukayo Saka the chance to pile further misery on the hosts. But the England star's audacious Panenka was easily saved by Thibaut Courtois — a rare miss that could have shifted the tone of the night.