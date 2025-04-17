Arsenal crush holders Real Madrid to set up UCL semi-final showdown with PSG (PHOTOS)
Arsenal stunned Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League semi-finals, where they’ll face PSG, while Inter edged Bayern to set up a showdown with Barcelona.
Arsenal Stun Bernabeu to Seal Semi-Final Spot
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal produced a masterclass at the Santiago Bernabeu to thrash reigning champions Real Madrid 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate, sealing a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009.
Early Drama in Madrid: Disallowed Goals and Penalty Twists
The Gunners arrived in the Spanish capital with a commanding 3-0 first-leg lead, but Madrid looked to strike early. Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net within minutes, only for it to be ruled out for offside.
Soon after, Arsenal were awarded a penalty when Merino was tugged down by Asencio, offering Bukayo Saka the chance to pile further misery on the hosts. But the England star's audacious Panenka was easily saved by Thibaut Courtois — a rare miss that could have shifted the tone of the night.
VAR Chaos as Madrid’s Penalty is Overturned
Real Madrid then had a penalty shout of their own when Declan Rice was penalised for a challenge on Mbappe, a decision that also saw him booked. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the call was overturned for offside, and Rice's yellow card was rescinded.
Saka Makes Amends with Sublime Opener
Despite the early chaos, it was Arsenal who struck first. Saka made amends for his earlier miss with a brilliantly taken goal, chipping Courtois to make it 4-0 on aggregate and stun the Bernabeu crowd.
Vinicius Offers Madrid a Glimmer of Hope
Real Madrid responded through Vinicius Junior, who capitalized on a William Saliba error to briefly give the reigning champions hope.
Martinelli Seals It as Arsenal March Into the Semis
But Arsenal were never rattled, and in the final moments, substitute Gabriel Martinelli rounded off the win with a composed finish — evoking memories of Fernando Torres’ iconic goal at Camp Nou in 2012.
Ancelotti Under Pressure After Dismal Exit
Madrid’s late push, including five minutes of added time, proved fruitless. Carlo Ancelotti's men bowed out meekly, and with them went the last hopes of retaining their European crown — casting fresh doubt over the veteran manager’s future.
Arsenal will now face Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster semi-final clash. It will be a reunion of former Barcelona teammates Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique, now on opposite touchlines.
Inter Edge Bayern in Thriller to Set Up Barcelona Clash
Meanwhile, over at San Siro, Inter survived a dramatic night to hold Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw and advance 4-3 on aggregate. After a cagey first half, Harry Kane gave Bayern hope with a clinical finish to level the tie. But Inter struck back quickly through Lautaro Martínez and Benjamin Pavard, re-establishing a two-goal cushion that proved crucial.
Eric Dier headed home to make it 2-2 on the night, but despite six minutes of added time, Bayern couldn’t find the decisive goal. Inter held firm, and with the final whistle, booked a mouthwatering semi-final against Barcelona — a repeat of their iconic 2010 clash en route to Champions League glory.