Virat Kohli has hailed India's historic 2021 Brisbane Test victory against Australia as his most special win. Watching from a hospital, the former captain praised the resilience of the young squad that overcame immense odds to secure triumph.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Indian batting icon Virat Kohli recalled watching Men in Blue's landmark win over Australia at Brisbane back in 2021 from a the hospital during the birth of his child, saying that no other Test win has been more special than that one. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India will start in January next year. After losing the previous BGT series in Aussie conditions last year, Team India would be vying to take back the trophy. With the Test team growing in experience, they could take a lot of inspiration from an Indian side from the final Gabba Test five years back, which was practically a second-string side with several key players out due to injuries. Virat also missed that series after the first Test due to birth of his first child. The first Test at Adelaide saw Team India skittle out for an all-time low score of 36 runs and lose by a huge margin, and India's comeback run from the next Test at Melbourne till the Gabba Test is remembered as one of the greatest turnarounds in cricket history. The next three Tests after the Adelaide debacle saw youngsters like Rishabh Pant, a debuting Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Mohammed Siraj deliver inspiring performances despite the psychological odds, injuries and other adversities. In the final Test, India chased down 328 runs courtesy an 89* from Pant and 91 from Gill, ending Australia's unbeaten run at the venue since 32 years and winning the series back-to-back in Australia. In the first innings, a 123-run stand between half-centurions Shardul and Sundar lifted India from 186/6 to 336 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369. A fifer from Siraj and a four-fer from Shardul bundled out Australia for 294 runs in their second innings, giving India 328 to chase.

Speaking to JioStar, Virat, who retired from Test cricket last year with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests and 30 centuries, said, " I was in the hospital for the birth of my child, and I was watching the match on my phone. I watched the partnership between Shardul and Washington until about 15 minutes before we had to go in for the break. That is how special that partnership was. The kind of character and belief shown by the whole squad throughout that series and in that Gabba Test, with so many young players stepping up when nobody gave us a chance, made it one of the most special victories. I do not think any victory has been more special than this." Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri rated that landmark win as something cricket had never seen before. "At teatime, we knew very clearly that Rishabh Pant was going for the run chase. Washington and Rishabh batted the way they did and backed each other in that last hour of the match. It was unbelievable stuff. There was no fear in their approach, and they were not overawed by the occasion or the Australian attack. You talk about Indian performances. I will go one step further. I don't think cricket has seen anything like this," he added. (ANI)