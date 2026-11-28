Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lost his cool on live commentary after Nathan Smith survived a close catch during the New Zealand vs India 2nd Test. India struggled significantly on Day 2, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs after being reduced to 116/6.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was caught live on air losing his cool after New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith survived a close call on Day 2 of the second and final Test of the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, November 28.

After resuming their first innings with an overnight score of 247/5, New Zealand pushed on past the 300-run mark before being bowled out for 356 in 116.3 overs, with Nathan Smith (26) adding valuable runs in the lower order alongside a crucial 44-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Tom Blundell (89).

Assuming their first innings batting, Team India finished Day 2 with a total of 116/6 in 46 overs, with Dhruv Jurel batting on 7, while Washington Sundar was dismissed on the final ball of the day for 10 off 60 balls, caught at second slip by Tom Latham off Nathan Smith, leaving the visitors trailing by 240 runs at stumps.

Also Read: New Zealand Dominates India on Day Two of Christchurch Cricket Test

Gavaskar’s Reaction to Nathan Smith’s Dropped Chance Goes Viral

After India managed to get an early breakthrough on Day 2 with Anshul Kamboj dismissing Glenn Phillips (36) in the second over of the morning session, the visitors were looking to wrap up the tail before Nathan Smith joined Tom Blundell to carry on New Zealand’s innings.

However, Smith and Blundell continued to trouble Indian bowlers with resilient lower-order batting that frustrated the attack and stretched New Zealand's first-innings total past 350. Nathan Smith survived a close chance when his edge fell just short of second slip.

The incident took place in the 96th over of New Zealand’s innings when Akash Deep induced an outside edge off Smith's bat, sending the ball towards second slip, where KL Rahul was stationed. However, the ball fell short of Rahul's reach, allowing Smith to survive the close call.

This prompted Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating, to lose his cool on air, with his reaction capturing the frustration of the Indian cricket legend as Smith survived a close shave. In a viral video, the former India captain was seen slamming his fists on the commentary desk in frustration before leaning forward in disbelief, as the ball once again failed to carry to the slip cordon.

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Sunil Gavaskar was heard saying, “Edge doesn't carry again. Oh! Well, I've been saying that, you know, they should be standing up. Since yesterday evening, I've been saying that they should be standing up."

The batting legend’s frustration stemmed from India’s fielding woes, wherein India's slip cordon had already missed multiple opportunities in the match, with KL Rahul also failing to hold on to a catch at second slip on Day 2.

India On Backfoot at the End of Day 2

As Team India assumed their first innings batting, the visitors were already put on the back foot early on with Matt Henry dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the opening over. Devdutt Padikkal (21), Shubman Gill (17), KL Rahul (25) and Rishabh Pant (23) also fell as New Zealand's pace attack continued to pile pressure on the visitors.

Following KL Rahul’s dismissal, India were reeling at 104/5 and trailing by 252 runs. Washington Sundar was joined by Dhruv Jurel to keep India's innings intact and reduce the deficit before stumps. However, Nathan Smith struck on the final ball of the day to dismiss Sundar for 10 off 60 deliveries.

At the time of Sundar’s dismissal, India were left reeling at 116/6, still trailing New Zealand by 240 runs at the end of Day 2, with Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on 7 off 25 deliveries. Akash Deep is expected to join Akash Deep at the crease when play resumes on Day 3, with the visitors facing the daunting task of reducing New Zealand's 240-run first-innings lead.

The opening Test in Wellington ended in a draw despite India posting 720/9 declared, their highest-ever total in an overseas Test and the highest innings total recorded in New Zealand. The ongoing Christchurch Test is crucial for India as their WTC points are at stake, and the visitors are under pressure to secure a victory in Christchurch to keep their hopes of qualifying for the WTC final alive.

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