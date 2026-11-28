India faces a challenging position in the Christchurch Test after reaching 116/6 in reply to New Zealand's 356, as batting errors and missed opportunities hinder the team's performance despite efforts to recover on day two.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): After a poor day with the bat for Team India, Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said that while the game is never out of reach till the final ball is bowled, the team had some "errors of judgement" with their shot selection. After the highs of scoring 720/9 at Wellington, India's highest total away from home, Team India produced a poor outing with the bat in the first innings at Christchurch, ending at 116/6 in reply to NZ's first innings score of 356 on day two. Dismissals of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in particular hurt India, as they got out while going for a boundary. Skipper Shubman Gill (17), Devdutt Padikkal, Pant (23) and KL Rahul (25) failed to make the most of their starts.

Speaking on the day's play during the post-day presser, Sairaj said that it was a "disappointing day" as the team failed to build partnerships and play upto its potential. "You can never say that the game is gone out of reach till the last ball is bowled. But yes, definitely a disappointing day. We could not build up partnerships. I think all the batters got starts; it is just that we could not convert them into big scores. And I think partnerships on wickets like these are very crucial, and that is what I think was a little bit where we could have just done better," he added. "The shot selection, I think every batter has his own plan, and definitely looking at the pitch, they had their plans intact. But yeah, some errors happened, you know, with the judgment. But overall, again, it all boils down to partnerships in these situations. Yes, certain players take an aggressive route. It did not happen, but I think we did not play to our potential," he added.

Sairaj admitted that during the first morning, the team failed to bowl tighter lines, and the pitch had seam movement in it to create doubts in batters' minds; as the game progressed, the bowling got better, with bowling being done in the right areas. Still, he feels that Kiwis could have been restricted 30-40 runs shorter. "To be honest, the first morning we could have bowled tighter lines, which didn't happen because the pitch had a lot of seam movement in terms of creating that doubt in the batter's mind. It's just that the lines were slightly wider, but as the game progressed, we did bowl really well into the right areas, created those opportunities, and personally, I thought we did really well to get those five wickets today, this morning, in those 110 runs," he said.

"Definitely, we could have been about 30-40 runs short, but I think, you know, we did not take our catches. Whatever chances came our way, we did not capitalise on that, and that hurt us. So this is where we are at the moment. We know the score; we just had a bad day batting-wise, but again, you know, three days more to go, anything is possible," he added. On Rishabh's dismissal, which saw him go aerial for a six when the team was seeming to recover with a partnership between him and KL Rahul, Sairaj said that the batter is a "unique player" and there is a pattern to how he takes his chances, which could not work sometimes. "The demand was there to have a partnership going, and which was going, but I think he is a unique player. You know, after his hundred in the previous game, he is in form. So there is sometimes a pattern to his play where he takes his chances. Sometimes it works for him, sometimes it does not. But yeah, definitely that particular time a partnership was needed. It did not happen today, but I think he is somebody who takes the game away from the opposition when he plays positively and when he sort of really expresses himself. It did not come out for him today, so it is just one of those days," he signed off.

Coming to the match, India opted to field first, skittling out Kiwis for 356 runs in their first innings. Skipper Tom Latham (59 in 128 balls, with six fours) and Devon Conway (31 in 79 balls, with four boundaries) put Kiwis to a fine start with a 77-run opening wicket partnership. India had Kiwis down to 184/5, but a 63-run stand between Glenn Phillips (36 in 67 balls, with five fours) and Tom Blundell took them past the 240-run mark. Blundell, playing his 50th Test, played a gritty, marathon knock of 211-ball 89, with 10 fours, stitching useful partnerships with the lower-order batters before NZ was bundled out. Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj also took two wickets, and Washington Sundar got one.

At the end of the second session, India was 59/3, with India losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Devdutt Padikkal (21) and skipper Shubman Gill (17), with Matt Henry getting one and Kyle Jamieson picking two wickets. Jamieson and Jacob Duffy blew Team India away, helping New Zealand finish the day two of the second Test at Christchurch with the cream of Indian batting back to the pavillion. At the end of the day, in reply to NZ's 356 in the first innings total, India was 116/6, with Dhruv Jurel (7*) unbeaten.