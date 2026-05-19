The moment Heinrich Klaasen was beaten by a superb googly from Noor Ahmad, Sanju Samson whipped off the bails in the blink of an eye. The dismissal was so quick, it left everyone stunned.

Chennai: Things got pretty heated between Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen during their IPL match. The on-field drama kicked off right after Samson pulled off a brilliant stumping to get Klaasen out, a move that was straight out of the MS Dhoni playbook.

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SRH was chasing a target of 181 runs set by Chennai. Ishan Kishan (70 off 47 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 26 balls) were batting superbly and putting SRH in a strong position. Klaasen, in particular, was on fire, smashing six fours and two sixes, and was taking the game away from the Chennai bowlers.

Just when it looked like Klaasen would run away with the match, Noor Ahmad delivered a much-needed breakthrough for CSK in the 15th over. Ahmad bowled a fantastic googly that completely beat Klaasen. Before anyone could even blink, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson had whipped the bails off. The stumping was so fast and clean that it reminded the Chepauk crowd of their beloved 'Thala' Dhoni's golden days. In fact, MS Dhoni himself was watching the action from the dressing room. Samson was so sure it was out that he started celebrating wildly even before the third umpire's decision came on screen.

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As the TV replay confirmed that Klaasen was out, CSK players started congratulating Samson. However, a very frustrated Klaasen, while walking back to the pavilion, turned and said something to Samson. He then pointed his finger at Samson and shouted something again. Teammate Shivam Dube had to step in to calm Klaasen down and send him on his way. Samson was later seen explaining the situation to the on-field umpire. It is believed that Klaasen's anger was due to the frustration of getting out just short of a half-century and not being able to finish the match for his team.

Despite Klaasen's dismissal, Ishan Kishan held his ground at the other end and guided Hyderabad to a safe victory. SRH chased down the target of 181/5 in 19 overs with 5 wickets in hand. With this win, Hyderabad has secured its place in the playoffs. On the other hand, this loss at a crucial stage of the tournament is a major setback for Chennai Super Kings' playoff chances.