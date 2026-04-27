S8UL has won the India Qualifier of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship Series 2026. The esports organisation will represent India for the fourth time at the World Championships in San Francisco, competing for a share of the USD 500,000 prize pool.

S8UL, a global name in the world of Esports, has once again cemented its status as India's leading Pokemon UNITE team by winning the India Qualifier of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship Series 2026. With the victory, the organization will represent the nation at the prestigious Pokemon UNITE World Championships 2026 in San Francisco, where the world's top teams will compete for a share of the USD 500,000 prize pool (~INR 4.7 crore) from August 28 to 30, as per a press release.

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This marks a historic fourth time that S8UL will represent India at the global tournament, more than any other Indian team. Impressively, across the five Indian qualifiers held so far for the global event to date, S8UL has emerged victorious in four, underlining the organisation's sustained dominance in the title.

S8UL's Dominant Run in India Qualifier

The India Qualifier featured a double-elimination format, with all matches played as best-of-three series except the grand finals, which were contested in a best-of-five showdown. Led by Captain Manmohan Singh (All Might), the S8UL roster comprising Anklesh Satelkar (Novaa), Darshan Nate (Kai), Naitik Jain (Wolf), and Md Sarim Hasan (Qing) delivered a commanding performance throughout the tournament. S8UL began their campaign with a clinical 2-0 victory over Anti Secure in the upper bracket (UB) quarterfinals, before defeating GodLike and Team QML by identical 2-0 margins in the UB semifinals and UB final, respectively.

In the grand finals, S8UL faced Revenant XSpark in a thrilling five-game battle. Drawing on their composure and experience on the big stage, S8UL edged out a hard-fought 3-2 victory to lift the trophy.

For their triumph, S8UL claimed USD 15,000 (~INR 14.1 lakh) from the tournament's overall USD 25,000 (~INR 23.5 lakh) prize pool.

'A Proud Achievement': Captain's Take

Speaking on the victory, Manmohan Singh, a.k.a All Might, Captain of S8UL's Pokemon UNITE team, said, "Every qualifier brings a different kind of pressure because the competition keeps improving and every team comes prepared to challenge you. For us, the focus was on staying disciplined, communicating clearly, and adapting quickly in every match. I'm proud of the way everyone on the team stepped up when it mattered most. Qualifying for the World Championships again is a proud achievement, and also an opportunity to show how far Indian Pokemon UNITE has come and how seriously we approach international competition."

S8UL's Continued Success Across Titles

This result adds to S8UL's growing list of triumphs across multiple titles since the start of the year. Its BGMI roster clinched the BGMI India Series (BGIS) 2026 championship, India's premier mobile esports tournament, while the MOBA Legends 5v5 team emerged victorious at the Rai Star x Gyan Gaming Cup. Grandmaster Nihal Sarin secured a major international win at the Menorca Open, the VALORANT roster won the VCSA Split 1, and the Honor of Kings team claimed the Kings Arise India City Tour - Mumbai title. Moreover, S8UL's Apex Legends roster delivered a historic Top 5 finish at the global ALGS 2026 Championship, the best-ever result by an Indian organisation in the title.

Leadership Praises Team's Consistency

"What makes this roster truly special is its ability to turn success into a culture of consistency. In esports, sustaining performance at the highest level is never easy, but this team has continued to evolve and deliver results season after season. They carry not just the pride of an organisation, but the aspirations of an entire community of Indian fans who believe in their journey. As they head to San Francisco, we are incredibly proud to see them represent the country once again and showcase their talent on the global stage," said Naman Mathur, Co-founder, S8UL.

Representing India at Esports World Cup 2026

With this, S8UL continues to carry the Indian flag on the global stage after once again being selected as a Club Partner by the Esports Foundation (EF), placing it among an elite group of 40 global organisations representing their regions at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026. S8UL will pursue qualification across 13 titles for the EWC 2026 - Apex Legends, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Call of Duty: Warzone, Chess, EA Sports FC, FATAL FURY, Fortnite, Honor of Kings, MOBA Legends 5V5, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Trackmania. (ANI)