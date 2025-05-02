S Sreesanth has been suspended by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for three years following his comments on Sanju Samson's exclusion from the India squad.

Former Kerala and Team India pacer S Sreesanth has been suspended for three years by Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) in controversy regarding Sanju Samson’s exclusion from the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier in February, the BCCI expressed its disappointment over Sanju Samson’s non-participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and sought an explanation from the Kerala Cricket Association regarding the circumstances leading to his absence from the tournament. The KCA president clarified that Samson was not added to the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad after he sent a one-line text about his unavailability for the 30-member preparatory camp in Wayanad ahead of the 50-over domestic tournament. S Sreesanth believed that Samson's exclusion from the Kerala squad for VHT resulted in getting snubbed for the Champions Trophy.

Sreesanth accused KCA for not producing any players from Kerala after Sanju Samson and as well not investing enough in local cricketers, rather bringing in players from other other states to play for us. Following the comments from former Team India pacer, Kerala Cricket Association decided to send a show-cause notice to him for alleged breach of contractual obligations as the co-owner of the Kollam Sailors franchise.

KCA reminded S Sreesanth about his match-fixing allegations

In a show cause notice sent to S Sreesanth, Kerala Cricket Association took a dig at the former Team India by reminding him about the IPL match-fixing saga in 2013 and how the association stepped in to the criminal case squashed against him.

“When Sreesanth was in jail facing allegations in the infamous match-fixing scandal, KCA officials visited and supported him.” KCA statement read.

“Although the court quashed the criminal case, it is a fact that he has not been acquitted in the match-fixing case. In such a situation, there is no need for Sreesanth to take up the protection of other players,” he added.

S Sreesanth was accused of match-fixing alongside Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila during the 2013 Indian Premier League while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Because of the match-fixing allegations, S Sreesanth’s promising career was cut short and his international career came to an end in 2013. However, the former India pacer was cleared of all charges and eventually made his return to domestic cricket after his ban was reduced to seven years by the Supreme Court in 2019.

KCA to seek compensation from Sanju Samson’s father

Apart from suspending S Sreesanth to hold any position in its jurisdiction, the Kerala Cricket Association decided to take legal action against Sanju Samson’s father Viswanath Samson to seek compensation from him for making baseless allegations against the association in Samson’s name. KCA also sought compensation from

Sanju Samson is currently part of the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL season. Samson is nursing a rib injury that ruled him out of the last three matches of the IPL 2025. Samson did not captain RR in the first three matches as he did not receive clearance from the Centre of Excellence due to finger injury to keep the wickets. Samson returned to helm as a captain and wicketkeeper in the clash against Punjab Kings.

Despite Samson’s returning to captaincy, Rajasthan Royals’ fortunes did not change after two losses in three matches as the side lost three matches in four outings. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are out of the playoffs race after suffering their eighth defeat of the season with a loss over Mumbai Indians.