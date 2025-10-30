3 Possible Moves The Vision Could Make At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI
The Vision may shake up Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI. Here are three shocking possibilities.
Bron Breakker Could Confront The New Champion
No matter who walks out of Saturday Night’s Main Event as the new World Heavyweight Champion, Bron Breakker could make his presence felt. The powerhouse might step into the spotlight immediately after the title match, issuing a warning to the victor. Such a move would instantly set the tone for his next chapter and could spark a heated rivalry. With Survivor Series: WarGames on the horizon, this confrontation might even lay the groundwork for a larger faction battle.
Brock Lesnar Could Align With The Vision
Brock Lesnar returned earlier this year at SummerSlam and later competed at Wrestlepalooza, reminding everyone of his destructive presence. Rumors have swirled about The Beast potentially becoming the new leader of The Vision following Seth Rollins’ departure.
If Lesnar were to appear at Saturday Night’s Main Event alongside the faction, it would be a shocking twist. His involvement could see him unleash chaos on both competitors in the title match, cementing The Vision’s dominance in dramatic fashion.
The Brons Could Disrupt The Championship Match
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have already promised to continue wreaking havoc on RAW in the wake of Rollins’ exit. Saturday Night’s Main Event could be the perfect stage for them to strike again. The duo might storm the World Heavyweight Championship contest between CM Punk and Jey Uso, attacking both men and causing a disqualification. Such an outcome would leave the red brand without a champion once more, while also escalating tensions between The Vision and Adam Pearce.