Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar returned earlier this year at SummerSlam and later competed at Wrestlepalooza, reminding everyone of his destructive presence. Rumors have swirled about The Beast potentially becoming the new leader of The Vision following Seth Rollins’ departure.

If Lesnar were to appear at Saturday Night’s Main Event alongside the faction, it would be a shocking twist. His involvement could see him unleash chaos on both competitors in the title match, cementing The Vision’s dominance in dramatic fashion.