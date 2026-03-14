Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani has joined Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026, replacing Mustafizur Rahman. The move is controversial as Muzarabani left his Pakistan Super League contract for a more lucrative IPL deal, prompting a threat of legal action from the PCB.

Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Muzarabani was one of the breakout stars in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, playing a pivotal role in helping Zimbabwe qualify for the Super 8 stage and secure their berth for the 2028 edition of the tournament.

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The Zimbabwean pacer was added to the KKR squad as a replacement for the Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was released from the setup due to backlash and criticism amid the heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh, and the BCCI instructed that he be released from the squad before the season began.

Following the release of Rahman, the KKR was looking for a fast bowler to fill the squad before the franchise management zeroed in on Blessing Muzarabani, given his impressive performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

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Muzarabani Leaves PSL for IPL

Blessing Muzarabani joined the Kolkata Knight Riders after leaving the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he had already signed a contract for PKR 11 million with Islamabad United. The United roped in the Zimbabwean pacer as a replacement for the West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

Islamabad United added Muzarbani to the squad in February this year. However, he decided to pull out of the PSL 2026 to take up the more lucrative IPL deal with KKR. The 29-year-old was reportedly approached by the Kolkata Knight Riders after Zimbabwe’s exit in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026, with KKR looking to strengthen their pace attack.

On Friday, March 13, the KKR announced the signing of Blessing Muzarabani for an undisclosed amount. The Zimbabwean pacer’s arrival in KKR adds firepower to their pace attack ahead of IPL 2026.

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However, Blessing Muzarabani took a controversial turn as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly threatened legal action against the Zimbabwean pacer for breaching the PSL contract with Islamabad United ahead of the 2026 season of the tournament.

According to the PSL contract, Blessing Muzarabani was obligated to honour his agreement with Islamabad United and skipping the league in favour of the IPL could be considered a breach, potentially leading to fines, bans, or other disciplinary measures by the PCB.

Financial Boost for Muzarabani After Joining KKR

Blessing Muzarabani joining the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season of the IPL is not only a major career move but also a significant pay rise. Though the franchise didn’t disclose the Zimbabwean pacer’s fee, it was reported that Muzarabani is set to earn INR 75 lakh, which is his base price when he went unsold at the auction.

His contract with Islamabad United was PKR 11 million, which roughly translates to INR 36.44 Lakh. By choosing IPL over PSL, Blessing Muzarbani has effectively doubled his earnings, with a nearly 106% increase compared to his Islamabad United contract. In the last IPL season, Muzarabani was signed as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi for the playoffs at a base price of INR 75 Lakh.

During his time at Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, he earned an estimated total of PKR 14.5 million (approximately 40–45 lakh) in 15 matches across three seasons. Comparing this to his new IPL deal with KKR, along with his previous stint at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Muzarabani’s total IPL earnings have significantly outpaced what he made in the PSL, highlighting why he chose the Indian league.

Blessing Muzarabani’s decision to join the IPL over the PSL has clearly paid off financially and professionally, giving him exposure in a more competitive league while maximising his earnings and career growth opportunities.

Zimbabwean pacer was the joint-second highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 14.46 and an economy rate of 7.88 in six matches. In his T20 career, Muzarabani has picked 155 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 22.76 and an economy rate of 7.35 in 137 matches.

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