Ronda Rousey has made it clear that her time in WWE is over, and she’s not looking back. In a candid interview with The Last Fan, the former UFC champion didn’t hold back as she criticized WWE’s decision-making, particularly her feud with Alexa Bliss.

Rousey expressed frustration over being booked against Alexa Bliss early in her WWE run, calling the matchup “f**king ridiculous.” According to her, the reason behind the feud wasn’t storyline depth or athletic compatibility, it was merchandise sales. “You want to know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time!” she said, clearly unimpressed with the logic.

Ronda Rousey’s disdain wasn’t just aimed at Alexa Bliss, but at the entire booking direction. She questioned how decisions were made and why her own goals were never prioritized.

Beyond the Bliss feud, Rousey reflected on her overall experience in WWE with disappointment. What began as a passion project, hoping to wrestle alongside her friends from the Four Horsewomen, turned into a grind. “They kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen,” she said. Even during her second stint, the promise remained unfulfilled.

Eventually, she issued an ultimatum to let her wrestle Shayna Baszler or she’d walk away. WWE relented, but by then, the damage was done. “Now nobody even works there anymore,” she added, signaling how far removed she feels from the current roster and environment.

Rousey also touched on the toll the travel schedule took on her, turning what was supposed to be fun into something she no longer enjoyed. Her remarks suggest that the glamour of WWE didn’t match the reality behind the scenes.