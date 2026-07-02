Belgium secured a dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind win against Senegal to enter the FIFA World Cup round of 16. Youri Tielemans scored a record-breaking late penalty, earning praise from teammate Romelu Lukaku for his heroic performance.

Following his side's win over Senegal to advance into the FIFA World Cup round of 16, Belgium star Romelu Lukaku hailed his teammate Youri Tielemans for his historic penalty conversion, which earned the side an awe-inspiring come-from-behind victory.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tielemans was crowned 'Player of the Match' for scoring a goal in the regulation time and later on converting a penalty kick during his side's 3-2 win over Senegal.

Dramatic Comeback and Historic Goal

After Habib Diarra (24th minute) and Ismaila Sarr (51st minute) scored and another giant seemed to be on its way out, Romelu Lukaku (86th minute) and Tielemans (89th minute) changed the course of the game, taking it to extra time. Tielemans took the penalty after the VAR review awarded his team one for Lamine Camara's foul on Tielemans, sealing one of the tournament's most dramatic victories and rewriting the World Cup record books. His winning penalty in the 124th minute and 44th second broke the previous timeline records for late game-winners, becoming the latest goal ever scored in FIFA World Cup history.

'You are HIM': Celebrations Erupt

Celebrating his captain's incredible feat, Lukaku, the leading goal-scorer for the Red Devils, posted on Instagram a story of them celebrating together with a caption, "@youritielemans you are HIM" There were scenes of ecstacy and celebration in the Belgian dressing room after they registered the win. With water bottles and soft drinks on the table along with some fruit, it was the 'Player of the Match', Tielemans, who was leading the celebration with some music being played in the changing room. The entire team shouted and cheered themselves up with joy.

Senegal's Consolation Record

Despite the defeat, Senegal also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first African nation to score 10 goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Belgium's Next Challenge

Now Belgium will face the USA, who beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, in the round of 16 clash at Seattle on June 7.