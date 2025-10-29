Rohit Sharma has become the world's No. 1 ICC Men's ODI batter, overtaking teammate Shubman Gill. At 38, he is the oldest player ever to top the ODI batting charts.

Rohit Sharma has done it again, but this time, he's made history. The Indian skipper has climbed to the top of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings for the first time in his career, overtaking teammate Shubman Gill to become the world's No.1 batter.

At 38 years, Rohit is now the oldest player ever to reach the top of the ODI charts. The only other Indian to achieve a similar feat past the age of 38 was none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who did it in Tests back in 2011.

A Fairytale Return to Form

Rohit’s return to ODI cricket after seven months has been nothing short of spectacular. In the recent three-match series against Australia, he was unstoppable, smashing 202 runs in three innings, including a match-winning century in Sydney that powered India to a commanding win.

That knock also marked his 33rd ODI and 50th international century, a reminder of how consistent and ageless he continues to be. The performance helped Rohit leapfrog Gill and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran, earning him a rating of 781 points.

Interestingly, his previous career-best rating of 882 came during the 2019 World Cup, where he set the record for most centuries (five) in a single edition.

Breaking Records, One After Another

Rohit's latest purple patch has seen him rewrite record books again, especially during his recent run in Australia:

India's highest run-scorer as an opener, surpassing Virender Sehwag's tally (15,758 runs) in fewer innings. Equalled Tendulkar's record of 45 international hundreds as an opener, only Australia's David Warner (49) has more. Most ODI hundreds vs Australia: Nine centuries, the same as Tendulkar, but in 21 fewer innings. Second-oldest Indian to score an ODI hundred, after Tendulkar. Most centuries in SENA countries (14), more than any other visiting batter in ODI history.

India's Big Three Dominate Again

India's batting firepower continues to shine globally. Alongside Rohit at No.1, Shubman Gill holds the No.3 spot, Virat Kohli sits at No.6, and Shreyas Iyer is ranked No.9, making India the only team with four players in the ICC top 10.