Justin Greaves scored a magnificent unbeaten 202 as West Indies showed immense resilience to draw the first Test against New Zealand. The Caribbean side batted for 164 overs in the fourth innings, finishing at 457/6 while chasing 561.

West Indies star batter Justin Greaves opened up about his side's resilience after the Caribbean side played 164 overs in the fourth innings to avoid a defeat in the opening Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Greaves was the West Indies' star performer. Greaves scored his maiden double Test century. The star batter remained unbeaten on 202 off 388 deliveries, including 19 fours. Kemar Roach also provided Greaves with vital support from the other end with 58 runs off 233 balls, with the help of eight fours.

'A really special day for us': Greaves

Greaves, who won the Player of the Match, acknowledged his side's resilience throughout the match. The Caribbean batter added that it was a special day for his side as a group after they drew the first Test. "I'll just say pretty much resilient. It's a word that we've thrown around in the dressing room a lot. So for me to be there at the end, you know, was really important. So anything for the team at the end of the day. And you can look at me. Special, special day for me. Special day for the team. We were pretty much up against it. So, to come out here about a whole day, after losing Shai, we thought we would have probably pushed for a win. But then, with Kemar, the senior pro, getting me all the way. Pretty much happy for him being there at the end as well," Greaves said.

"A really, really special day for us as a group. I had a long chat with coach Floyd Reifer and he was saying, once you get in, stay in, it's a good pitch," Greaves added.

Greaves joins elite company

Justin Greaves becomes the fourth West Indies batter and seventh overall to score a double ton in 4th innings of a Test. He joins Gavaskar, Astle, and Greenidge in an elite company.

Match Recap

West Indies ended up scoring 457/6 in 163.3 overs, while chasing a mammoth target of 561. West Indies resumed the final day from their overnight score of 212/4 in 74 overs with Hope (116*) and Greaves (55*) unbeaten on the crease.

New Zealand's first innings

Earlier in the match, after being asked to bat first, A half-century from Kane Williamson was the highlight of New Zealand's first innings; the hosts were bundled out for 231 after a comprehensive bowling performance by the West Indies. Roach (2/47), Jayden Seales (2/44), Johann Layne (1/47), Ojay Shields (2/34), Greaves (2/35), and captain Roston Chase (1/13) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies in the first innings.

West Indies' first innings

In response, the Visitors were all out for 167. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52) and Hope (56) scored fighting half-centuries for West Indies in the first innings.

New Zealand's second innings

In the second innings of New Zealand, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra stitched a massive 279-run partnership for the third-wicket as hosts declared at 466/8 with West Indies requiring 561 runs.

While chasing, Hope, Greaves, and Roach played fighting knocks as the first Test ended in a draw.