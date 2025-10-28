Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami showcased his fitness with a match-winning 5/38 for Bengal against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy. He finished with 8 wickets in the match and hit back at selectors' fitness concerns, stating he has a lot of cricket left.

India's veteran seamer Mohammed Shami delivered a statement about his fitness by executing a match-winning spell for Bengal against Gujarat in the second round of the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday. Shami returned with figures of 5/38 in the second innings at Eden Gardens, his 13th five-wicket haul for Bengal in first-class cricket, forcing Gujarat to surrender to an emphatic 144-run defeat. The 35-year-old concluded the fixture with eight wickets after bowling 28.3 overs. With 15 wickets at 10.46 after four innings, Shami is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

'A lot of cricket left in me'

"When you perform like this, it feels good both mentally and physically. Coming out of a difficult phase and performing well gives a lot of satisfaction. The time after the [2023] World Cup was tough and painful," Shami said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. "But then I played the Ranji Trophy, white-ball cricket, the IPL, Champions Trophy, Duleep Trophy [since his comeback late last year]. Now my rhythm is back to where it was before. I can clearly feel there's still a lot of cricket left in me," Shami added.

Shami on selection controversy

Shami has openly expressed his disappointment about missing out on the selection for India's tour of England in June. During India's squad announcement for the home Test against West Indies earlier this month, chief selector Ajit Agarkar spoke about Shami's availability and said he had not played enough cricket. In response, Shami hit back at the selection committee, declaring that informing the selectors about his business wasn't his job. Later, Agarkar stood firm and stated that Shami wasn't selected for the recently concluded ODI series in Australia due to fitness concerns.

Following his performance against Bengal, Shami was quizzed on whether the fixture felt like a comeback, a suggestion he quickly dismissed. "This was not a comeback match for me. If you had said that last year, maybe it would have made sense. But yes, in terms of this match, what we did was a special comeback," he said.

"We decided to bat for 8-10 overs today, we had already taken three points [first-innings lead]. The situation was tough, but the boys put in their full effort. To turn the game in this manner is rare, especially on this kind of wicket. It's a great job by the boys," Shami added.

'Bengal is my home'

With India set to host South Africa for two home Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, Shami isn't focusing on the ongoing speculations and reiterated that he is focused on the fixtures he is bound to play. "Yes, I knew this question would come. Controversy follows me. What else can I do or say? In today's world, social media twists everything. My job is to perform well. Wherever I get an opportunity, I'll give my best. The rest is up to god. Bengal is my home. Every match I play for Bengal is special," Shami said.

Coach praises Shami's fitness and rhythm

Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla heaped praise on Shami for his discipline while underscoring that the seasoned speedster looks in great rhythm and appears fully fit. "You all saw how Shami bowled. There's nothing for me to add. His performance said it all. There's no question about his commitment. The entire world knows what Mohammed Shami is. He doesn't need a certificate from anyone; his bowling is the certificate. He's completely fit," Shukla said.

However, Shukla opened up about carefully managing Shami's workload and said, "We can't make Shami play all seven matches, though he keeps saying he's fit and wants to play every game. The way he's running in is unbelievable. If you compare his run-up and rhythm from when he played for India with now, you won't find any difference. Even after 500 wickets, he's in fantastic rhythm. He's playing with complete calmness now."