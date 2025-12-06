England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley reached 45/0 at dinner on Day 3, trailing by 132 runs. Australia was earlier all out for 511, taking a 177-run lead, with Mitchell Starc top-scoring with a brilliant 77 in the day-night Test.

England Openers Respond

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley showed resilience, holding each end as they powered England to 45 without loss, trailing by 132 runs at dinner on Day 3 in the day-night Ashes Test in Brisbane. Australia had earlier been bundled out for 511, taking a massive 177-run lead.

England's openers Ben Duckett (13*) and Zak Crawley (26*) were unbeaten at dinner, putting up a solid partnership. England knocked off 45 off the deficit in just six overs.

Starc's Heroics Power Australia

Mitchell Starc smashed a brilliant 77 runs, making him Australia's top scorer in the second innings. Australia resumed the second session on 450/8 in 99 overs, taking a lead of 116 runs, with Starc (46*) and Scott Boland (7*) were unbeaten at the crease.

Starc Reaches Fifty, Sets Records

Starc brought up his fifty in the very first over of the second session, after smashing a four off Will Jacks towards mid-wicket.

With this, fifty Starc joined the elite list of players who scored 50 or more runs and picked up a five-wicket haul in a day-night Test match. He joined Dilruwan Perera and Jason Holder.

Starc now also has the most runs as a number nine batter in Tests. The Australian ace player has notched up 1,408 runs in 64 Tests and 77 innings at an average of 22.34, with eight fifties and a best score of 99. Starc outdoes England's Stuart Broad.

Australia's Tail Wags

In the 109th over, Starc took on Gus Atkinson, smashing him for two boundaries in the over, taking the lead over 150.

Brydon Carse finally got the better of Starc in the 111th over, removing him for 77 off 141 balls, and Brendan Doggett joined Boland in the middle.

Jack squared off Australia's innings as he removed Doggett for 13 in the 117th over.

Boland and Doggett added 20 runs for the last wicket as they powered Australia to 511 in 117.3 overs.

Earlier on Day 3

Earlier in the match, Australia continued to dominate the ongoing Second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba on Saturday, reaching 450/8 in 99 overs and taking a lead of 116 runs at Tea on Day 3.

Australia resumed their innings on 378/6, with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (46) and Michael Neser (15) at the crease. The duo quickly added 50 runs for the seventh wicket, completing the partnership on the second delivery of the 74th over.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: England 334 and 45 (Zak Crawley 76, Joe Root 138, Mitchell Starc 6/75) vs Australia 511 (Mitchell Starc 77, Jake Weatherlad 72; Brydon Carse 4/152). (ANI)