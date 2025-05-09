Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Indian sports community has voiced their support for the Indian Armed Forces. This follows Pakistan's missile attacks on India, which were successfully thwarted, and India's subsequent counter-attacks.

Indian sports fraternity has come out in unison to show their support for Indian Armed Forces amid the escalating cross border tensions between India and Pakistan. On Thursday night, May 9, Pakistan launched eight missiles into India as a retaliation to Indian Armed Forces successful Operation Sindoor, which was a response to Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

However, India Armed Forces successfully thwarted Pakistani missiles, which were targeting the regions in Jaisalmer, Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, ensuring minimal damage and no casualties. As a precautionary measure amid fears of further escalation, blackouts were observed in regions such as Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

In response to Pakistan’s offensive Indian Armed Forces counter-attacks targeting strategic locations in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. The blast was heard near the official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, prompting him to leave the residence. As per the report Pakistan Army Chief Army chief Asim Munir amid the missile attack on India and Sahir Shahzad Mirza was rumoured to be in line to take over the top military position amid internal dissent within the Pakistani military ranks.

Indian sports fraternity laud Armed Forces

As Indian Armed Forces continue to defend the nation with resilience and precision, the members of the Indian sports fraternity rallied behind and saluted their bravery. The likes of Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Neeraj Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kris Srikkanth, Venkatesh Prasad and others, have lauded Indian Armed Forces for unwavering courage, valour and commitment in safeguarding the nation during the hours of crisis.

“With every passing moment, with every decision taken, I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Air Force & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone! #OperationSindoor #JaiHind,” India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma wrote on X.

The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu took to her X handle and wrote, “To the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces — your courage, discipline, and sacrifice are the soul of our nation. In moments like Operation Sindoor, we’re reminded of the silent strength and selfless service that keep our tricolour flying high. India stands with you. Jai Hind,”

“To the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces — your courage, discipline, and sacrifice are the soul of our nation. In moments like Operation Sindoor, we’re reminded of the silent strength and selfless service that keep our tricolour flying high. India stands with you. Jai Hind,” Neeraj Chopra, 2021 Olympic champion, wrote on X.

Former India opener Sehwag lambasted Pakistan for starting the war. “War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget,” he wrote on X.

“Saluting the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of our Indian Armed Forces. Your unwavering service and love for the nation inspire us every day. Thank you for protecting our dreams and our borders. Jai Hind!” 2012 London Olympics Bronze medalist Saina Nehwal.

“Our hearts and prayers belong to our soldiers standing tall at the borders. It's time we stand behind them with unity and faith. May our bravehearts protect our land and show the world what India truly stay for. Jai Hind go win it for us!” Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth wrote on X.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to his X handle and wrote, “What a complete rogue state Pakistan is. India will screw them like how.”

Meanwhile, the remaining matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 have been suspended indefinitely amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, May 9.

Indian Army statement after thwarting Pakistan missile attack

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs. The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI.