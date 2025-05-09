The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an official statement on the suspension of the remaining matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 amid the hightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The reports already confirmed that the ongoing season of the IPL would suspended with an immediate effect after Pakistan escalated tensions against India following Indian Armed Forces successfully Operation Sindoor, which was a response to Pahalgam Terror Attack on April 22.

The decision by the BCCI has come just a day after the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was abandoned due to security concerns after Pakistan launched missiles into India, which was successfully thwarted by the Indian defence forces.

In the middle of the Punjab Kings’ innings, two floodlights went off and security officials alerted the players, umpires, and spectators at the stadium to leave the premises. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal himself rushed to the ground in order to tell the spectators to leave the stadium.

IPL 2025 suspended for one week

After the reports of suspension of IPL 2025, the BCCI released an official statement to confirm the same. The BCCI stated that the remainder of the season has been suspended for a week given the current situation between India and Pakistan. The board further stated the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the players, support staff, broadcasting crew, while expressing their faith in the Indian Armed Forces.

The BCCI expressed their solidarity with the Government and lauded the bravery, courage, and selfless service of the Armed Forces, for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.” BCCI said in a statement.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.

At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan’s armed forces." the statement further read.

For the first time since 2021, the Indian Premier League was forced to come to a halt mid-season. In 2021, the BCCI was forced to suspend the tournament indefinitely after players and coaching staff from multiple teams tested for COVID-19, when the IPL was taking place in India. The tournament was later resumed in UAE, where strict bio-secure protocol was followed by every player of all the 8 teams.

BCCI puts nation above IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) emphasized the importance of security and integrity of India, while affirming its its commitment to national interest. The board expressed gratitude to the tournament partners for supporting a decision made in that spirit.

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation.” the BCCI stated.

“The BCCI thanks its key stakeholder – Jiostar, the league’s official broadcaster for their understanding and unwavering support. The Board is also grateful to Title sponsor TATA and all associate partners and stakeholders for coming forward with their unequivocal support for this decision and for putting national interest above all other considerations.” the board concluded.